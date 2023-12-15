Formula 1 2024: Sauber confirm new team name for next season after Alfa Romeo departure

Alfa Romeo is no more in terms of a Formula 1 team name after the Sauber team confirmed the name they will run under in the 2024 season.

The Switzerland-based Sauber team, which has been on the F1 grid since 1993, had handed their naming right over to Alfa Romeo since 2019 but that deal ended at the end of this year.

With two years to go until German car giant Audi officially arrives at the team, Sauber have revealed how they will appear in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Australian streaming platform Kick.com has secured chassis naming rights, meaning next year's C44 car will be called the Kick Sauber, while the full team name will be Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, with casino and sports betting platform Stake staying on as title sponsor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most entertaining celebrity appearances in the F1 paddock in the 2023 season. A look back at some of the most entertaining celebrity appearances in the F1 paddock in the 2023 season.

"Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mould and defying convention," said Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

"The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us. Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula One.

"With Kick.com, our goal is to make the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans."

More to follow...