F1: Mercedes to supply Williams power units beyond 2026 Formula 1 season after signing new contract

Mercedes will continue to supply Williams with their power unit until the 2030 F1 season after the pair struck a new contract extension.

Since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014, Williams have been powered by Mercedes engines and that will be the case when the new 2026 regulations begin where major changes are made to the technical regulations.

In November, McLaren announced Mercedes will also continue to supply their power units until 2030.

Aston Martin are currently supplied with engines by Mercedes but will make the switch to Honda power from 2026 when F1 will run fully sustainable fuels as part of its efforts to become net carbon zero from 2030.

"We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula 1," said Williams team principal James Vowles.

"The expertise, support and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team's aspirations in the medium and long term.

"This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house."

Williams go into the 2024 season after their best campaign for six years as they finished seventh in the Constructors' Championship.

Alex Albon scored points at seven races, with Logan Sargeant finishing in the top 10 for the first time at the United States Grand Prix. Both drivers have been retained for this year, with no driver changes throughout the grid.

F1 in 2026 taking shape

There are still two years until 2026 but it will be a season of change in F1 with a potential shake-up to the pecking order.

Red Bull and their sister team will enter an engine partnership with Ford, Honda will supply Aston Martin, Audi will join the grid as a works manufacturer and Andretti could join the grid.

Haas are the only team without an engine deal, although they are currently powered by Ferrari.

As for Williams, their future is becoming more clear after a difficult spell in 2020 when there were concerns about the team's future before they were taken over by Dorilton Capital.

"We are delighted to confirm Williams Racing as the second customer team that we will supply for the 2026 power unit regulations," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

"Today's news highlights the strength of the Mercedes-Benz offering in F1 and importantly not only validates, but reinforces, our overall motorsport strategy.

"Since 2014, we have continued to build and develop our relationship with Williams. As the team continues to put the foundations in place to challenge at the front of the grid, we look forward to supporting them with our power unit supply."

