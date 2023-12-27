F1 2024: What dates will Formula 1 teams launch new cars ahead of season-opening Bahrain GP?

The 2024 Formula 1 season is just around the corner and each of the 10 teams will be launching their new cars ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of February.

It's always an exciting time of the year as fans crave for every bit of F1 they can get after the end of last season and there is renewed hope for every driver.

There has been no driver movement in the off-season, a rarity in F1's 74-year history, but the pack is expected to converge after a record-breaking year for Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

In recent years, some teams have elected to not replace their actual car for the new season and that is likely to be the case this year.

However, we should still see some new aerodynamic parts on the exterior of the car during the car launch, especially if a team has gone down the route of revolution over evolution.

Three teams have announced their launch dates so far and the rest of the grid will be confirming their plans soon.

Red Bull

Red Bull are the reigning constructors' champions, having won an unprecedented 21 out of 22 races in 2023.

The Milton Keynes-based team are yet to announce a car launch date.

Mercedes

Mercedes went winless in a season for the first time in 12 years last campaign and Lewis Hamilton has not stood on the top step of the podium since December 2021.

There 2024 challenger, the W15, is expected to be very different after they established a "pretty ambitious programme" on the new car. A launch date has not been confirmed.

Ferrari

Frederic Vasseur says "95 per cent" of Ferrari's car will be new compared to their 2023 machine which finished third in the standings.

Ferrari were the first team to reveal their car launch date of February 13. In 2023, the team also completed a shakedown in front of 500 fans at their Fiorano test track.

McLaren

McLaren's upgrades in 2023 brought them back to the front on merit as a mid-season charge saw Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri pick up nine podiums from Silverstone onwards.

If they continue that rate of development, they could put Red Bull under some serious pressure. There is no launch date yet for McLaren.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin pushed Red Bull hard in the early stages of 2023 as Fernando Alonso took six podiums in the opening eight events.

But, they were overhauled by Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren in the second half of the campaign. Aston Martin have not announced their launch plans.

Alpine

Esteban Ocon's Monaco podium and Pierre Gasly's third place at Zandvoort were the highlights for Alpine as they found themselves at the front of the midfield.

There were several personnel changes in the management team including the departure of team principal Otmar Szafnauer, CEO Laurent Rossi, sporting director Alan Permane and chief technical officer Pat Fry.

Alpine have not confirmed their car launch date.

Williams

Williams had their best season since 2017 as they finished seventh in the constructors' championship thanks to multiple points finishes from Alex Albon.

The team will hold their season launch on February 5.

AlphaTauri RB

Four drivers drove for AlphaTauri in 2023 as Nyck de Vries was dropped after 10 races and Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo when the Australian broke his hand. Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will be the team's driver line-up in 2024.

On the 2024 F1 entry list, AlphaTauri RB was the name of the team previously called AlphaTauri. Their actual name will be announced in due course, as will their car launch.

Sauber

Alfa Romeo's partnership came to an end in 2023 with the team rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber ahead of Audi's takeover in 2026.

Coincidentally, Sauber also announced their season launch plans at the same time as Williams and for the same date of February 5.

Haas

Haas finished last in the Constructors' Championship and will be looking to solve their Achilles heel of high tyre wear during the races.

The team from Banbury have not confirmed a launch date yet for the VF-24.

F1 2024 car launch dates

F1 car launches Team Date Red Bull TBC Mercedes TBC Ferrari February 13 McLaren TBC Aston Martin TBC Alpine TBC Williams February 5 AlphaTauri RB TBC Sauber February 5 Haas TBC

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday, February 21 to Friday, February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramada, the Bahrain and seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

