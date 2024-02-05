Williams launch F46: Alex Albon confident at reveal of 'very different' 2024 F1 challenger

Alex Albon declared that Williams have "definitely done a good job" as the team launched their "very different" 2024 Formula 1 challenger, the F46, on Monday.

The F46 livery pays tribute to Williams' championship-winning cars of the 1980s and 1990s as navy blue is mixed in with the lighter shades the team has used in recent years, while the nose features iconic red and white pinstripes around its edge.

Williams took a leap forward in 2023 as Albon led the team to seventh in the constructors' standings, sealing their highest finish since 2017, but are targeting further progress during the upcoming campaign.

"It looks great, I love it," said Albon, who finished 13th in the 2023 drivers' standings. "It's subtly evolved over the last year.

"There's always opportunities to improve. And then also trying to understand what this new car's going to be like. I think it's going to be such a big difference in driving styles, and hopefully performance.

"I feel like every team is going to make a big step, everyone talks about numbers and how many points they've added on and how much quicker they are from last year. It's all comparative, so let's see how we fare against everyone else. But we've definitely done a good job. I don't want to talk a big game too early, but let's see."

Albon's team-mate Logan Sargeant was the last driver to have his 2024 seat confirmed after an inconsistent rookie campaign in which he scored just one point, but the American believes he is ready to push on having been given another opportunity.

"For me just to have had a year under my belt now, all the things I've learned, made steps forward throughout the season, now have a reference for everywhere I'm going to go, is such a huge advantage going into my second year," Sargeant said.

"This car is going to be very different to last year and it's important to get on top of that as quickly as we can.

"But I think having that break in the off-season to really sort of get myself in the right place physically, mentally, emotionally - start to reflect on the places I could have been a lot better last year, to ultimately make that step that I know I can make, and hopefully leave us in a good position for 2024."

Vowles impact set to be felt

Credit for much of Williams' improvement during the 2023 season has gone to team principal James Vowles, who joined from Mercedes in February last year to take over a squad that had finished bottom of the standings for four of the previous five campaigns.

Vowles had little input on the creation of the F46's predecessor, but his imprint is set to be felt on a 2024 model with which Albon says the team have taken "more risk".

"I don't want to put pressure on James, but it is his first year where he's really taken control and you can really see that," Albon said.

"Over the last four or five years there's been an inherent way that the team and the cars have been designed, and I think this year there's been quite a big divergence to that.

"I think that's why you're hearing us talk about the car being so different. We're taking more risks and we're trying to get away from our old ways and habits. It's definitely the right thing we're doing and it's just seeing if it's going to work out ok."

Vowles, who was a key figure at Mercedes during the team's dominant streak of eight successive constructors' titles, is not content with the gains made in his first season as a team boss.

"Tough as it sounds and as proud as I am of what we've achieved, but seventh doesn't mean a tremendous amount to me," he said.

"We've done a good job, not a great job. Here's what excellence looks like, and here's the gap that we've got to fulfil between those two.

"You're not going to do it one year, that's simply just not possible, but we will get there and we will get there because the perseverance, the belief, the passion is at the highest level I've ever seen and that carries you through a tremendous amount."

Can Williams maintain momentum?

While there was clear progress in 2023, Williams were the best of the worst, with their 28-point total putting them just clear of the backmarkers, and 92 points back from sixth-placed Alpine.

Williams in F1 2024 Driver Alex Albon Driver Logan Sargeant Team boss James Vowles Car name FW46 Engine Mercedes 2023 championship finish 7th Best championship finish 1st (x9) Race wins 114 Podiums 313

The target in 2024 is clearly to keep moving forwards, a goal that should be aided by Vowles being able to further implement his vision after a successful first campaign at the helm.

There is also the addition of Pat Fry as chief technical officer, who officially joined in November having served his gardening leave after departing the same role at Alpine.

Williams may need to maintain their progress to convince Albon to remain beyond 2024, with the 27-year-old expected to be on the radar of the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes as his contract comes to an end.

In contrast, Sargeant is under pressure to perform after an error-strewn debut campaign.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

24 races in 2024! Watch every round of next season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership