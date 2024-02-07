Alpine launch A524: Two liveries revealed for 2024 on 'completely revised' car for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

Alpine have revealed two liveries for their "completely revised" 2024 Formula 1 challenger.

After a disappointing 2023 campaign for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, the team appear to have changed their design philosophy in an attempt to maximise the final two seasons of the generation of regulations.

As the A524 was launched at the team's Enstone factory by team principal Bruno Famin, who has been upgraded from interim to the permanent holder of the position, technical director Matt Harman explained the change in direction.

"The A524 approach has been aggressive but deliberate in the fact we are creating a wider scope to add performance to the car," he said. "We have really focused on learning and reacting to what we have learnt rather than on results.

"The project has been bold where we have focused on realising concepts, which we aim to add to the car. We've built ourselves a strong platform to add performance when we can and we have set ourselves targets to deliver those.

"We have pushed some elements to the limit and, in some cases, beyond that. That is all in line with our approach and exactly what we have set out to achieve in progressing this project to the best possible level."

The A524's two liveries that will run across the record 24-race season both feature a black core and have been inspired by the team's partnership with contemporary artist Felipe Pantone.

The primary design, which will be seen at 16 races, features Alpine's traditional blue colours along with the black. The alternative look, which will run at the other eight races, features pink in a nod to the team's title sponsor BWT.

Ocon 'excited' as settled Gasly eyes improvement

Both Ocon and Gasly expressed excitement at the prospect of driving the new model in pre-season testing later this month.

"It goes without saying that I am super excited for the season and I cannot wait to jump back in the car and go racing again," Ocon said. "This time of the year is exciting as it is the moment we see what the team has produced.

"I have seen drawings, been on the simulator but, obviously, not yet seen or sampled the complete, real thing. That will wait until shakedown but it's a nice moment for the team as it's the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work.

"As a driver, it's a goosebumps moment when you jump in a new car for the first time and release the pit limiter. That time is close now with the A524 and I really cannot wait to get started."

Having ended his career-long association with Red Bull to join Alpine from AlphaTauri last season, Gasly is confident of producing a stronger second campaign with the team.

"I would say that I am in a much better place right now than this time 12 months ago," Gasly said. "I know exactly all the people I'm working with; I know all the processes and how to get the best out of those around me and out of myself.

"It is nice to have continuity and building on the foundations that we created last year. I'm feeling confident with the team I have around me. We have all been developing over the last year. Now I am confident that I can attack the season straight away and maximise the full potential of the team."

Will Alpine bounce back after turbulent 2023?

The past 12 months could not have gone much worse for Alpine, as they were left in a lonesome midfield wilderness having been leapfrogged by McLaren and Aston Martin.

Alpine finished the season sixth, 160 points behind fifth-placed Aston Martin and 92 points ahead of seventh-placed Williams.

Alpine in F1 2024 Driver Esteban Ocon Driver Pierre Gasly Team boss (interim) Bruno Famin Car name A524 Engine Renault/Alpine 2023 championship finish 6th Best championship finish 4th (2022) Race wins 1 Podiums 4

Their unexpected fall away from challenging towards the front of the grid resulted in a mid-season culling of senior leadership as chief executive Laurent Rossi was replaced, before team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane were sacked.

While Famin, initially inserted as interim team principal, will remain at the helm of the Enstone outfit, instability at the top is not Alpine's only concern.

The team's attempts to propose upgrades for their underperforming power-unit were abandoned amid a failure to gain the required support for 'engine equalisation' from rival teams.

Alpine are therefore locked into using this power unit, without upgrades, until the sport's regulations change in 2026.

While Gasly and Ocon represent a strong driver pairing, the rest of the package does not quite appear to be in place at the moment, which could result in a frustrating campaign for the French duo.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

