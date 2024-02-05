Sauber reveal new green and black 2024 F1 car for Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu as new era begins

Sauber have revealed a green and black livery to mark the start of a new chapter for the team ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Alfa Romeo ended their partnership with Sauber at the end of last year and have been rebranded with a constructor name of Kick Sauber.

The team, which have retained Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu for a third consecutive season, are preparing to be taken over by Audi in 2026.

Sauber have a new aggressively redesigned aerodynamic package, with marked development evident in the sidepods and engine cover. They say this is "taking existing concepts to new extremes and display the team's ability to package the car in reduced spaces".

They finished ninth in the Constructors' Championship last season which both drivers admit was a big disappointment.

"I had a great break, a good time off. I spent some time in Australia and it was great to recharge, reflect, then get back to training. I'm ready to go again," said Bottas.

"We all agree that we want more than last year. The direction from 2022 to 2023 wasn't correct. We didn't meet the targets we set initially.

Image: Sauber's C44 was revealed on Monday night at Guildhall in London

"Now it's time to turn that ship into another direction. Many things I've seen reflects a lot of the mentality we have as a team. We are all on board as a team - really, really positive winter in terms of development.

"The spirit is high. I really, really believe we have a much better chance now to make that step now compared to this time last year."

Zhou: You can't miss the colour!

New technical director James Key, who joined in September after leaving McLaren in March, revealed the team have also built a new floor and will bring upgrades in the early race of the new season which begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1 from February 29 to March 2.

Both drivers are out of contract at the end of this year but it's not something they want to think about yet and Zhou is focusing on being more consistent.

"First, you know, you can't miss the colour of the car! It's a very exciting new approach, especially in Formula 1," he said.

Image: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will spend a third season together as teammates

"And then from my side, of course, we're hoping to be a fast one. We've been putting in a lot of effort since the last season, especially in the second half of the year, after the summer break, just to make sure that we're understanding exactly where we had to improve as a team and what the plan for the guys back in the factory would be for the winter. Now is the time to put everything together and get the car on track.

"The expectations are high but, at the same time, we won't know where we really stand until we start competing against our rivals. Still, a lot of effort went into the new car and I'm excited to drive it soon."

Can Sauber halt drift towards Audi transition?

After a promising 2022 campaign, the then-named Alfa Romeo team took a major step backwards in 2023, only marginally avoiding the bottom of the standings.

The team appears to be lacking identity ahead of becoming Audi's factory outfit in 2026, with naming rights having switched from Alfa Romeo to online gambling firm Stake.

Sauber in F1 2024 Driver Valtteri Bottas Driver Zhou Guanyu Team boss Alessandro Alunni Bravi Car name C44 Engine Ferrari 2023 championship finish 9th Best championship finish 1st (1950, 1951) Race wins 10 Podiums 26

Bottas remains a hugely popular driver, but he made more noise with the naked calendar he released during last season than he did with his performances on the track.

It appears doubtful the former Mercedes driver will be retained to lead the team at the start of its Audi era, which further emphasises the feel that a waiting game is being played.

His team-mate Zhou is fighting for his future in F1, but the 24-year-old Chinese driver does have the fillip of a home Grand Prix to look forward to in April.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

