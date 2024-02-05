Formula 1 teams agree changes to Sprint format for six 2024 events

Formula 1 teams have agreed to reorder the sport's Sprint weekend format for the 2024 season and beyond.

The events, of which there will be six in 2024, will retain the same sessions but they have been rejigged in an attempt to create a better spectacle.

Following free practice on a Friday, Sprint qualifying (also known as the Sprint Shootout), rather than qualifying for Sunday's full-length race, will take place as the day's second session.

The Sprint will follow first thing on Saturday, before traditional qualifying comes later in the day, ahead of the race on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris pips Max Verstappen to Sprint shootout pole at the Sao Paulo GP.

The changes were agreed at the F1 Commission meeting in London on Monday, and will need to be approved by the World Motorsport Council, at its next meeting on February 28.

China, Miami, Austria, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo and Qatar are the grands prix that will stage the short-format races in 2024.

It remains to be seen how parc-ferme regulations, which previously prohibited teams from making significant changes to the cars after the single Friday practice session, will be adjusted around the new schedule.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from a dramatic Sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix.

In Monday's meeting, which was chaired by F1 president Stefano Domenicali and FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, it was also agreed that each driver's power unit allocation will be increased from four to five for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Meanwhile, DRS activation during races will take place one lap, rather than two laps, after the start of the race, or a restart, potentially creating more early drama.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

24 races in 2024! Watch every round of next season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...