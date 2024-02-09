Visa Cash App RB launch VCARB 01: Renamed team reveal stunning livery for Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda at Las Vegas event

The renamed RB team revealed a stunning new livery as they launched the VCARB 01 at a glitzy event in Las Vegas.

In contrast to many of the liveries revealed in the first week of 2024 Formula 1 launches, Red Bull's sister team unveiled a striking blue and white design, moving away from the navy-dominated look of the team's final campaign as AlphaTauri.

Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda were present in Las Vegas, fresh off the city returning to the F1 calendar in November, as Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar performed at the ceremony.

New name to kickstart new era for RB?

Red Bull's sister squad created plenty of off-season headlines with a long-teased renaming to Visa Cash App RB, which has ended with most media outlets opting to refer to them as 'RB'.

In contrast to that process and its outcome, the team took very clear steps with its recruitment in 2023 to refresh a project that was losing momentum during a second successive disappointing campaign.

RB in F1 2024 Driver Yuki Tsunoda Driver Daniel Ricciardo Team boss Laurent Mekies Car name VCARB 01 Engine Honda 2023 championship finish 8th Best championship finish 6th (2021) Race wins 1 Podiums 2

Long-time team principal Franz Tost was replaced by former Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies, while former FIA F1 executive director Peter Bayer was appointed chief executive.

Then in January, a further trio of eye-catching hires were confirmed, with Tim Goss joining as chief technical officer, Alan Permane as racing director and Guillaume Cattelani as deputy technical director.

With Ricciardo's mid-season replacement of Nyck de Vries said to have brought the much-needed input of an experienced driver to the car development process, the team appear to be well set to push on.

There is also the fact that the team are set to work more closely with Red Bull, having moved a significant chunk of personnel from their Italian-based Faenza to the UK.

Finally, there is no shortage of motivation for Ricciardo and Tsunoda, with both looking to put themselves in the mix for a Red Bull seat in 2025 as Sergio Perez enters the final year of his contract as Max Verstappen's team-mate.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

