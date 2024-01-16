Doriane Pin joins Mercedes junior programme and enters F1 Academy

Doriane Pin has joined the Mercedes junior programme for the 2024 season and will enter the F1 Academy.

The 20-year-old will compete in the all-female racing series with the support of Prema Racing after rising through the ranks.

She competed in the 2019 French Championship before graduating from karting and gaining the support of the Iron Dames, the platform committed to "promoting and supporting women in motorsport".

She secured five podiums in the 2021 Le Mans Cup before 2022 saw her become Ferrari Challenge Europe champion, winning nine out of 14 races.

Pin them moved to the FIA World Endurance Championship for 2023, competing in the LMP2 category alongside Mirko Bortolotti, and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

She then ended the year by getting her first racing experiencing in single-seaters, finishing second overall and claiming a race win in the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship.

"I am incredibly happy to join the Mercedes Junior Programme and to represent the team in F1 Academy this year with Prema Racing," she said.

"A new chapter begins, and I am proud to make this next step in such a prestigious team and with the Iron Dames project.

"I am grateful for their trust and honoured to race for their colours.

"Moving into single-seaters was a clear objective for my career, and to be in this environment is a great approach. I am working very hard to reach the top level of this sport and I cannot wait to go racing."

Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team said: "Doriane is an exciting talent and we're pleased to begin our participation in F1 Academy with her as our chosen driver.

"We have kept a close eye on her development in recent years as she has consistently impressed.

"The fantastic support of Deborah Mayer and the Iron Dames organisation has enabled her to display her abilities to this point; she has taken full advantage of that opportunity with determination and skill.

"We now look forward to working in conjunction with Iron Dames, Prema Racing, and F1 Academy, to support Doriane as she takes the next step in her career."

Heading into its second season, the F1 Academy will join the F1 support bill for all seven rounds and race across the globe. The 2024 campaign begins in Saudi Arabia on March 7 before heading to Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar, and concluding in Abu Dhabi.