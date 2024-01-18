James Allison: Mercedes technical director commits long-term F1 future to team

Technical director James Allison has committed his long-term future to Mercedes, the F1 team have confirmed.

Allison joined Mercedes in 2017 as technical director, overseeing four drivers' title and five consecutive Constructors' Championships.

After a period as chief technical officer, Allison returned to the role of technical director in April as part of a reshuffle by the former world champions as they sought to recover from a difficult start to the season.

Mercedes confirmed to Sky Sports News then Allison had swapped roles with Mike Elliott, who moved to chief technical officer.

Elliott had originally replaced Allison as technical director in 2021 when Allison moved into the newly-created chief technical officer role.

"F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune, but none greater than answering Toto's call to join Mercedes in 2017," Allison said upon signing his new contract.

"It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success."

Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes added: "I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team. Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport.

"His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none. His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that. Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally.

"We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the 'tough love' culture of the team that is vital in helping us all perform at our very best. Most importantly though, James is a true friend you can rely on, not only in times of success but in difficult moments too.

"It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many more to come."

