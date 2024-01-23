Madrid joining Formula 1 calendar to host Spanish GP from 2026 season in latest schedule addition

Madrid will join the Formula 1 calendar and host the Spanish Grand Prix from the 2026 season.

The Spanish capital will stage a new race on a circuit on a planned 3.4-mile, 20-corner layout in the area around the city's IFEMA exhibition centre, which is 10 miles from the centre of Madrid and close to its international airport.

It is understood discussions are ongoing with Barcelona, the long-time host of the Spanish GP, over its future in the sport.

Madrid has signed a 10-season deal until 2035. The track will incorporate street and non-street sections, while also feature two short tunnels.

Barcelona has staged the Spanish GP at the Circuit de Catalunya in every season since 1991, and is on a contract that was previously announced to run to 2026.

It is not out of the question that both cities could still feature on the calendar in future seasons.

Either way, Madrid's announcement means they will take over the Spanish GP title in two years.

For the Madrid region, the new 2026 event will represent a first Grand Prix in 45 years.

The Jarama circuit, located 20 miles north of the capital, staged the last of nine grands prix in 1981.

"Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today's announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain. I would like to thank the team at IFEMA Madrid, the Regional Government of Madrid and the city's mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

"It truly epitomises Formula 1's vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability."

Madrid organisers are aiming to make the race one of the most accessible and sustainable on the calendar, with 90 per cent of an initial daily attendance of more than 110,000 fans expected to travel by public transport.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "As we build towards the introduction of the FIA 2026 Formula One regulations, which have been framed with Net Zero carbon by 2030 in mind, it is pleasing to see that the local organisers have placed a sharp focus on environmental sustainability in their plans for the event."

Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion who currently drives for Aston Martin and is gearing up for his 21st season on the grid, and Ferrari race winner Carlos Sainz are Spain's two high-profile current drivers.

Las Vegas was the most recent addition to the calendar, last November, and the 2024 season is staging a record 24 races.

This year's Spanish GP at Barcelona takes place on June 23. Spain briefly staged two races a season in 2008-2012 when the short-lived Valencia GP was on the calendar on a harbourside track around the city's port.

