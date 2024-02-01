FREE STREAM | The F1 Show Special: Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari

Watch a special edition of The F1 Show after Lewis Hamilton made a shock announcement to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari at the end of this year; Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Ted Kravitz, Karun Chandhok, Jenson Button, Natalie Pinkham join Simon Lazenby to react to the news
Thursday 1 February 2024 18:59, UK
Watch a special edition of The F1 Show after Lewis Hamilton made a shock announcement to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari at the end of this year.
Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and become Charles Leclerc's new team-mate.
It leaves Mercedes without a driver to partner George Russell for 2025 and Sainz looking for a seat on the grid.
The new 2024 F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 28 to March 2 - live on Sky Sports F1.
