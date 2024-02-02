F1 Academy: Hamda Al Qubaisi, Amna Al Qubaisi and Emely de Heus signed by Red Bull to compete for MP Motorsport

Red Bull have signed three drivers to their new academy programme for the new F1 Academy season.

Sisters Hamda Al Qubaisi and Amna Al Qubaisi, plus Emely de Heus, will race for MP Motorsport again after joining the new Red Bull Academy Programme.

Hamda will represent Red Bull Racing, Amna will drive for RB and De Heus will compete for Red Bull.

All three drivers drove last season, where Hamda finished third in the standings behind champion Marta Garcia and Lena Buhler. Amna finished sixth and De Heus was ninth in the championship.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Hamda, Emely and Amna, three incredibly talented drivers, into the Red Bull Academy Programme and are looking forward to working with them closely this season," said Sarah Harrington, Red Bull Academy Programme Manager.

"This is a landmark moment for us and is testament to our complete commitment to the future of women's motorsport. F1 Academy provides an opportunity to promote genuine change in our industry and this is a great stepping-stone to help ensure that the drivers progress to the next level.

"This is a pivotal moment for women in motorsport and we are excited to see what this season brings."

MP Motorsport missed out on the teams' title by just eight point to Prema last year.

Team principal Sander Dorsman is hoping their retained line-up from 2023 will see them become champions this year, when the new season begins on the same weekend as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 7-9.

"I'm happy to confirm Hamda, Amna and Emely as our F1 Academy line-up for 2024 and as members of the Red Bull Academy programme," said Dosman.

"This means we will stick with the drivers whose talent we are familiar with - all three have already become true members of the MP Motorsport family in recent years.

"Together, we look forward to a challenging new F1 Academy season in which we hope to repeat and further improve on our strong 2023 results.

"Hamda proved to be one of the title favourites while Amna and Emely each took their wins. And since we narrowly missed out on the teams' title last year, we hope to go one better this year! Also, I'm grateful for Red Bull's unwavering support of our efforts and we aim for a successful partnership together."

