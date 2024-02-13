Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at Silverstone as F1 champions run 2024 car for first time

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was present as the team's 2024 car took to the track for the first time at Silverstone on Tuesday.

Horner is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Formula 1 team's Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH following allegations of inappropriate behaviour being made against him by a colleague.

Having been interviewed on Friday in London by the external specialist barrister carrying out the investigation, Horner was at Silverstone on Tuesday as the team held a shakedown for the RB20.

Horner, who has said that he denies the allegations "entirely", maintains his innocence and wants to clear his name.

With Red Bull's official launch of their 2024 car scheduled for Thursday, the team appear unlikely to share significant details or content from Tuesday's track day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Craig Slater provides an update on Red Bull's investigation into team principal Christian Horner after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against him.

Horner has been in charge of the team since it formed in 2005 and has led the the Milton Keynes-based squad to seven F1 drivers' titles and six constructors' triumphs during his 19 years in charge.

Despite the investigation playing out as Red Bull and Max Verstappen prepare to begin their defence of the constructors' and drivers' titles, there is no suggestion the investigation is being run to an F1 timescale.

F1 pre-season testing begins in Bahrain on February 20, while the first race of the season follows in the same location on March 2.

In a statement released on Friday, Red Bull GmbH said: "As already stated, it would not be appropriate to comment before the investigation is completed."