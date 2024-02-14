Mercedes F1 car launch live stream: Watch as new W15 revealed for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch live from 10.15am as Mercedes unveil the eagerly-anticipated new car that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The former world champions have promised a very-different looking W15 after two disappointing seasons under F1's current regulations as they try and find a performance breakthrough against Red Bull, last year's runaway champions.

Launched at Silverstone on Valentine's Day, will this be the car that Mercedes fall back in love with?

The Mercedes event will be the first time Lewis Hamilton has been seen in F1 since the stunning news of his 2025 switch to Ferrari. The seven-time champion has only hitherto spoken on the move via social media and in Mercedes' announcement release.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Toto Wolff says he respects Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes, and insists their friendship will remain beyond the end of their professional relationship

Hamilton is therefore now gearing up for what will be a 12th and final season at the team he has rewritten the record books with. Russell is alongside for his third season at Brackley as he aims to improve on an inconsistent 2023.

