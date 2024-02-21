Christian Horner: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says investigation into Red Bull chief is 'an issue for all of F1'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is subject of investigation launched by the F1 team's Austrian parent company following allegations of inappropriate behaviour; Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says process should be carried out with "transparency and rigour"; Horner denies allegations

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the ongoing investigation into his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner over alleged inappropriate behaviour is "an issue for all of Formula 1".

Earlier in February, Horner was placed under investigation by the F1 team's Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour being made against him by a female colleague.

The 50-year-old, who denies the allegations, attended an interview on February 9 with the external specialist barrister carrying out the investigation. No resolution on the matter was reached during the interview.

Horner then on February 15 attended Red Bull's 2024 car launch, at which he addressed the media for the first time since the allegations became public, and reiterated his denial. He is also present in Bahrain where F1 pre-season testing began on Wednesday.

During a press conference between Wednesday's two sessions featuring five team principals , they were all asked for their feelings on the Horner situation and what the fact he remains in his role with the investigation ongoing says about "F1's attitude to sexual equality".

Wolff was the first and only one of the team bosses to answer the question, saying: "I think it's clear. Formula 1 and what the teams do, we stand for inclusion, equality, fairness, diversity and that's not only talking about it but living it day-in, day-out.

"And I think these are the standards we're setting ourselves. We are a global sport, one of the most important sports platforms in the world, and we are role models.

"But having said that, there is a lot of speculation that's been happening over the last weeks, speculation that we have heard of, and lots of things that are going on.

"And I think what's important in that stage, for a process with rigour... What Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way with transparency and with rigour, I think that's something that we need to look at - what the outcomes are and what it means for Formula 1, and how we can learn from that.

"Because we want to talk about racing cars and we want to talk about the sport rather than these kind of very critical topics, that are more [than] just a team's issue, it's a phenomenon or it's an issue for all of Formula 1 and in general for every individual that works out there."

Wolff's remarks come days after Formula 1 released a statement calling on Red Bull to provide clarity on the situation "at the earliest opportunity".

"We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," the statement said. "We hope matter will be clarified at earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process. Will not comment further at this time."

Horner is due to appear in a press conference in Bahrain on Thursday, during the second of three days of pre-season testing, which is being shown live on Sky Sports.

The opening race of the season, which will see Red Bull's Max Verstappen attempting to win a fourth successive drivers' title, also takes place in Sakhir, on March 2.

What has Horner said?

In an interview with Sky Sports News at Red Bull's launch last week, Horner was asked if he had considered temporarily stepping aside from his role - where he holds the dual position of team principal and CEO - during the course of the investigation into the allegations made against him.

"No. It's business as usual," he said. "There obviously is a process.

"Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me but of course I'll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future."

Horner is F1's longest serving team principal and has led Red Bull to six constructors' titles since the Milton Keynes squad's debut season in 2005.

Asked in a separate media session why he had opted to still attend the launch amid spotlight on him, Horner replied: "I've denied the allegations. For me it's business as normal.

"I'm confident in that. If I wasn't, I wouldn't be here."

On the investigation, Horner said that "I can't comment on what that process consists" and added: "I'm confident obviously in the process and working with the process and deny absolutely any allegations being made. I just continue to obviously work within that process until it's concluded."

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week after testing, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

