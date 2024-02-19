F1 testing 2024 live: When and how to watch pre-season running in Bahrain on Sky Sports F1

We’ve seen the new cars for the new season and now it’s time to see them in serious track action for the very first time, live on Sky Sports F1.

Eighty-seven days after the chequered flag came down on the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi, the sport fires up again for 2024 at the Bahrain International Circuit from Wednesday for a bumper two weeks of action at Sakhir after a busy and unpredictable off-season.

First up from the circuit before the opening race week itself, it's the three crucial days of pre-season testing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week when those 10 new cars will be put through their paces across eight hours of track each day.

As ever, Sky Sports F1 has all the bases covered.

Follow the daily live track action from the green light at 7am to the chequered flag at 4pm UK time to get your first true look at how the new cars are shaping up as teams attempt to clock up the miles, nail down the crucial initial set-ups, and start to see just how fast their new challengers truly are ahead of the first of 2024's record 24 grands prix at the same track from February 29-March 2 next week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton takes to the track at Silverstone to test out the new Mercedes car ahead of his final season with the team as team-mate George Russell observes from the side

A Testing Wrap featuring the best of the day's highlights and interviews follows at 8pm each night before the essential accompaniment to any week of testing, Ted's Notebook, rounds off the daily offering from Bahrain at 8.30pm.

Join Ted Kravitz each night as he brings you all the need-to-know details and the need-to-know stories from testing as the first true picture of the 2024 pecking order and prospects emerge as the chasing pack bid to hunt down Red Bull.

Then, in a bonus show after the final day's running, it's time for Development Corner with Ted from 9pm on Friday as the pit-lane reporter runs the rule across the 10 cars and the crucial winter changes and trends that have caught his eye.

Follow all the latest updates, the key timesheet moves and the best video in the live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App, where Sky F1 subscribers can also sign in to watch the live coverage.

You can also stream testing live on Sky Sports F1 via NOW with a Day or Month Sports Membership.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll tested out Aston Martin's new car at Silverstone for the first time ahead of the 2024 season

Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule

Wednesday February 21 - Day One

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Thursday February 22 - Day Two

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Friday February 23 - Day Three

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

9pm: Development Corner

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...

Watch pre-season testing from Bahrain live on Sky Sports F1 from February 21-23 and every round of the new season, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership