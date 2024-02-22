F1 testing: Ferrari forced to change floor on Charles Leclerc's car after loose drain cover disrupts session

The morning session on the second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing was cut short after a loose drain cover on track damaged Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

An hour and 48 minutes of the opening four-hour session on the second of three testing days remained when a red flag was thrown due to the issue on the kerb at the approach to Turn 11 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Amid initial mystery as track staff congregated at the corner, replays would show debris flying up as Leclerc's Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes drove over the loose drain cover.

Almost 40 minutes passed before it was confirmed the session would not resume, and the afternoon session would be extended by an hour to make up for some of the lost time.

Image: Repairs were required at the Bahrain International Circuit

Ferrari later confirmed a change to the floor of Leclerc's car had been required, while Hamilton escaped without damage, with the debris likely to have come from his tyres rather than chassis.

Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate, said he saw the issue developing as he watched from trackside at the end of the straight that approaches Turn 11.

"I was actually standing right in front of the drain cover when it came out, because I went on track to see," Sainz said.

"And I was looking at it like, 'yellow flag it, yellow flag it, yellow flag it - someone's going to take it!' Boom, my team-mate came and took it.

"So I felt like it could have been avoided in a way, but I missed by one lap. Because I went to speak to the marshal, and just when I was speaking to him, it happened."

Leclerc shows promising pace for Ferrari

Leclerc ended the session at the top of the timesheet, having shown promising pace for Ferrari after reigning world champion Max Verstappen had gone fastest on Wednesday in an ominous showing from Red Bull.

Leclerc's leading time was a 1:31.750, half a second clear of McLaren's Oscar Piastri in second.

The Monegasque's effort was 0.4s back from Verstappen's time on Wednesday, although the latter's came in the theoretically quicker cooler evening conditions.

Sergio Perez, driving in both sessions for Red Bull on Thursday, was fourth after being hampered by a small brake fire early on.

Hamilton, making his first appearance after George Russell drove for Mercedes on Wednesday, was sixth.

The headline timesheet at testing rarely provides a fully accurate picture of true competitiveness given teams keep their fuel levels, engine settings, run plans and set-ups close to their chests.

Bahrain pre-season test: Day Two timesheet Driver Team Time Laps Tyres Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.750 36 C3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.578 35 C3 Logan Sargeant Williams +0.828 30 C4 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.129 20 C3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.303 31 C3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.475 39 C3 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.965 38 C3 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.054 33 C3 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +5.759 31 C3 Yuki Tsunoda RB +6.324 40 C2

* the C5 tyre is the softest - and theoretically fastest - compound, while C1 is the hardest - and theoretically slowest - compound

