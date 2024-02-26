Christian Horner: Investigation into Red Bull team principal expected to be resolved before Bahrain GP

An investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner for alleged inappropriate behaviour is likely to be resolved before this week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Earlier in February, Horner was placed under investigation by the F1 team's Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour being made against him by a female colleague.

The external investigation carried out by a specialist barrister, which included an interview with Horner on February 9, is understood to have now been completed.

Horner has denied the allegations throughout the process and was present at reigning constructors' champions 2024 car launch and pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.

The extensive report, which is thought to run well over 100 pages, is now in the hands of the Red Bull GmbH board, who will ultimately decide whether Horner remains in his dual roles of team principal and chief executive.

A decision is expected to be made and communicated on either Tuesday or Wednesday, when Horner is scheduled to return to Bahrain from the UK. The opening practice sessions of the 2024 F1 season take place on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's race.

While the saga has played out in public with details repeatedly emerging from reports in the Dutch media, there is no expectation that a decision over Horner's future will be presented with major detail.

Any statement from Red Bull GmbH is expected to reflect a thorough and fair investigation, but matters of confidentiality are likely to limit the amount of information shared publicly.

Horner is F1's longest-serving team principal having been at the helm of Red Bull since they entered the sport in 2005 and has overseen the winning of six constructors' and seven drivers' titles.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said during pre-season testing that the Horner situation is "an issue for all of Formula 1, while McLaren chief executive Zak Brown called for a "swift " and "transparent" conclusion to the investigation.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is seeking a fourth successive drivers' title with the team, said that it would be "nice for everyone" when the matter is resolved.

Horner, who had said at Red Bull's launch on February 15 that it was "business as usual" for the team, was asked two questions on the investigation in the same press conference as Brown but said he was unable to comment.

The investigation and its handling is currently somewhat out of the hands of the Red Bull Racing team, with Red Bull GmbH in control.