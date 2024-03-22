Australian GP: Charles Leclerc fastest from Max Verstappen in second practice with big Alex Albon crash in first session

Charles Leclerc was quickest from Max Verstappen in second practice on a dramatic Friday at the Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc appeared very happy with his Ferrari and was 0.381s ahead of Verstappen, whose day was far from straightforward after damaging his floor in first practice.

Verstappen led dominant Red Bull one-twos at the two opening events and leads the championship by 15 points from team-mate Sergio Perez coming into this weekend

Ferrari will also be encouraged to see Carlos Sainz in third after he returned from successful appendix surgery which forced him to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The other key moment of the day was Alex Albon's massive crash during first practice as he went off in the high-speed first sector and hit two walls.

Albon missed second practice but Williams do not have a spare chassis, so should his car require a new one, the team may only have one car for the remainder of the weekend.

"Alex Albon has damaged his chassis - that's the survival cell, the tub around which the front and rear suspension and front suspension, the engine and nose cone actually go onto," said Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz.

"The question is now, because they don't have a spare chassis, whether they can repair that chassis. They don't know that yet, they hope they can but if they can't, they will have to face the question of whether they swap Alex Albon for Logan Sargeant and that's a question they will struggle with throughout the evening."

Several other drivers also had offs but managed to avoid the walls, including Lewis Hamilton who didn't appear to be happy with his Mercedes as he finished ninth and 18th in the two sessions.

Hamilton went wide at Turn 10 on more than one occasion and also had a trip through the grass at the first chicane, underlining his dissatisfaction with his car.

The seven-time world champion failed to get a clean lap in on his soft tyre runs, before sustaining damage when running wide which broke the 'cake tin', which is an alternative title for the carbon fibre shroud that goes around the front wheel hub and the brake calliper and the disc.

Elsewhere in second practice, Aston Martin looked strong with Lance Stroll in fourth and Fernando Alonso in fifth.

George Russell was seven-tenths behind Leclerc's leading time in sixth, with Oscar Piastri seventh on home soil, Sergio Perez eighth, Lando Norris in ninth and Yuki Tsunoda 10th.

Australian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.277 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.381 3) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.430 4) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.545 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.635 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.674 7) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.800 8) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.813 9) Lando Norris McLaren +0.878 10) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.911 11) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.144 12) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.257 13) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.301 14) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.308 15) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.414 16) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.425 17) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.428 18) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.557 19) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.998 20) Alex Albon Williams No Time

Norris quickest in first practice

Earlier in the day, Norris was fastest in an eventful first practice in Melbourne from Verstappen with the top six cars split by less than one tenth of a second.

Norris set the quickest time of the session before Albon had his big crash at the fast Turns 6 and 7, rebounding off the wall which brought out a red flag with 20 minutes to go.

Several drivers made mistakes, particularly at the quick right-hander of Turn 10 with Alonso the first car to make a trip across the gravel and damaged his floor.

Hamilton and Verstappen also went wide at the same corner near the end of the session and both reported floor damage.

Verstappen's second-place time was set as the chequered flag fell and he was only 0.018s slower than Norris.

Russell was third, ahead of Ferrari's Leclerc, RB's Tsunoda and the Red Bull of Perez but track conditions were unrepresentative as the circuit sped up during the session.

Australian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:18.564 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.018 3) George Russell Mercedes +0.033 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.035 5) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.057 6) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.078 7) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.103 8) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.122 9) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.207 10) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.354 11) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.710 12) Alex Albon Williams +0.879 13) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.925 14) Logan Sargeant Williams +0.955 15) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.997 16) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.040 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.058 18) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.152 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.452 20) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.450

