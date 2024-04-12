Chinese GP: Schedule, UK time, when to watch F1's return to Shanghai for first 2024 Sprint live on Sky Sports

Formula 1 is returning to China for the first time since 2019, with Shanghai hosting the fifth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Having missed out for the last four years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Shanghai International Circuit is back on the F1 calendar.

Adding to the drama, China is hosting the first of this season's six Sprint weekends, giving teams and drivers just one 60-minute practice session before the competitive action begins on Friday.

A new running order for Sprint weekends will see Sprint Qualifying take place on Friday, with the 100-kilometre Sprint contest following first thing on Saturday.

Then will come full Qualifying for the main event, Sunday's Grand Prix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A quick look back at some of the biggest moments from the Chinese Grand Prix over the years...

There will be added excitement in Shanghai as F1's first Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu gets to compete at home for the first time.

Having hit back from retiring from the Australian Grand Prix with a dominant victory in Japan, Max Verstappen will be looking to stay on course in his quest for a fourth successive drivers' title.

However, particularly given the uncertainty created by the Sprint format, Ferrari will hope to rediscover the form that saw Carlos Sainz lead a one-two for the Italian team in Australia.

After another disappointing weekend in Japan, Mercedes will continue their attempts to close the gap to the frontrunners in Lewis Hamilton's final season with the team before his move to Ferrari.

Sky Sports F1's live Chinese GP schedule

Thursday April 18

5.30am: Drivers' press conference

Friday April 19

4am: Chinese GP Practice One (session starts at 4.30am)*

8am: Chinese GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 8:30am)*

Saturday April 20

3.30am: Chinese GP Sprint (race starts at 4am)*

7am: Chinese GP Qualifying build-up*

8am: Chinese GP Qualifying*

10am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday April 21

7am: Grand Prix Sunday Chinese GP build-up*

8am: The CHINESE GRAND PRIX*

10am: Chequered Flag: Chinese GP reaction*

11am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

