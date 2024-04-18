Lewis Hamilton says move to Ferrari from Mercedes 'doesn't need vindicating' amid irritation at coverage

Lewis Hamilton said his decision to join Ferrari doesn't need "vindicating" as he criticised "talk" around his move from Mercedes next season.

The seven-time world champion stunned the sporting world in February as he confirmed that 2024 would be his 12th and final season with Mercedes ahead of a move to the Italian team.

Hamilton has been regularly asked about his impending switch during the early stages of the 2024 season, which has seen Ferrari make a far stronger start than Mercedes.

"I don't feel like I need my decision vindicating," Hamilton said in Shanghai on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

"I know what was right for me, and that hasn't changed since the moment that I made the decision.

"There's not been a moment where I questioned it, and I'm not swayed by other people's comments."

The move will be just the second time Hamilton has changed teams in F1, with the 39-year-old's other switch coming when he left McLaren to join Mercedes in 2012.

While that decision was revealed significantly later in the year preceding it than Hamilton's Ferrari move, the Brit says he will use that experience to cope with the process this time around.

"Even today, there's people continuing to talk **** and it will continue on for the rest of the year," he added. "And I'll have to just do what I did the previous time.

"Only you can know what's right for you and it will be an exciting time for me."

'Ferrari move no short-term thing'

Hamilton's multi-year agreement with Ferrari, which runs until at least the end of 2026, means he is set to drive for the Italian team for the first season of new engine and design regulations.

Red Bull have dominated since the current regulations were introduced in 2022, but the changes have the potential to completely reset the field.

Asked if Ferrari acing the new regulations and delivering him a championship car in 2026 could lead to him extending his career, Hamilton offered a positive response.

"I'm going to be racing well into my forties," he said. "So yeah, it's no short-term thing."

Hamilton is still not set to be the oldest driver on the grid over the next two seasons, after long-time rival Fernando Alonso last week announced the extension of his Aston Martin contract, also until the end of 2026.

Hamilton, who drove alongside Alonso at McLaren in an ill-tempered 2007 campaign, welcomed the Spaniard's decision to extend his career.

"I'm going to be racing for quite some time still, so it's definitely good that he (Alonso) is still around," Hamilton added. "I hope that he keeps going for a little bit longer as well."

