Lewis Hamilton driving at 'pretty similar' level to future Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, says Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton is driving at a "pretty similar" level to Charles Leclerc and faces a "tough battle" when the pair become Ferrari team-mates next season, according to Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton stunned the sporting world in February as he confirmed that 2024 would be his 12th and final season with Mercedes ahead of a move to the Italian team.

The seven-time world champion has endured a challenging start to his final campaign with Silver Arrows, failing to finish ahead of team-mate George Russell in any of the first five grands prix.

Leclerc was chosen over current team-mate Carlos Sainz to remain at Ferrari alongside Hamilton, but has also been outperformed during the early stages of the season.

"We're all looking forward to that dynamic," said Sky Sports F1 pundit Rosberg, who drove alongside Hamilton at Mercedes from 2013 to 2016.

"Charles doesn't seem like someone who goes into conflict too much with his team-mate, so that will make it easier, maybe it won't be too extremely spicy.

"Nevertheless, Charles is probably the second-best qualifier out there after Max Verstappen, one could possibly say at the moment, so it will be a tough battle for both.

"I think the level could be pretty similar, so it will be great to watch."

'Joining Ferrari seems to be the right decision'

Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes came at the start of what looks set to be a third season where the team have failed to provide him with a car capable of competing for race victories.

While the Brit insisted his decision was primarily motivated by a "childhood dream" to drive for Ferrari, the Italian team are currently comfortably outperforming Mercedes.

While Red Bull remain the sport's dominant force, Sainz led a Ferrari one-two at the Australian Grand Prix, while a Ferrari driver has featured on the podium at four of the five races this season.

"It came as a huge surprise," Rosberg said. "No one expected it. But If you look at the grand scheme of things, then why not?

"It's towards the end of his career. There are two legendary teams - Mercedes and Ferrari - and I know Lewis has always been a big fan of Ferrari road cars also, so why not make that switch and have a different experience of driving in red once?

"At the moment, it seems in performance terms to be the right decision for him, which maybe he's made an amazing move like he did 12 years ago by moving from McLaren for Mercedes.

"McLaren was winning races and Mercedes was nowhere, and the moment he moved, McLaren went backwards and Mercedes started winning races. Maybe he can get the same timing done again."

'Hamilton can follow Alonso into forties'

Hamilton will turn 40 next January ahead of his first season with Ferrari, but will remain only the second oldest driver on the grid after Fernando Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin.

The Spaniard inked a deal to continue driving until at least the end of the 2026 season, during which he will turn 45.

While Rosberg suggested Hamilton's level may have dipped since last season, the German believes his former team-mate will have "no problem" continuing his career.

"Fernando is turning 43 in a couple of months, and to see him still driving at the very, very best level is really incredible," Rosberg said.

"It's only because he's one of the best drivers of all time that he's able to do that. And therefore, yes, surely Lewis (can also).

"Just half a year ago, Lewis was maybe still the best on the grid together with Verstappen, now the beginning of the season has been a little bit more difficult, but surely Lewis can do the same and go into his forties, no problem."

