Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as first Audi F1 driver after move from Haas to Sauber for 2025 confirmed

Nico Hulkenberg has been confirmed as Audi's first Formula 1 driver after Haas revealed he will leave at the end of the 2024 season.

Hulkenberg has signed a multi-year contract that will see him drive for Sauber in 2025, after which the team will be taken over by German manufacturer Audi for the 2026 season and beyond.

The signing of the 36-year-old German, who has impressed since returning to the grid with Haas in 2023 after three years without a permanent drive, confirms that either Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu will not drive for Sauber in 2025.

In a statement released on Friday confirming the signing, Hulkenberg said: "The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special.

"When a German manufacturer enters Formula One with such determination, it is a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honour for me."

Hulkenberg, who previously drove one season for Sauber in 2013, has also represented Williams, Force India, Renault, Racing Point and Aston Martin.

Sauber chief executive Andreas Seidl added: "We are very pleased to welcome Nico back here in Hinwil from 2025 and to compete with him in Formula One. With his speed, his experience and his commitment to teamwork, he will be an important part of the transformation of our team - and of Audi's F1 project.

"Right from the start, there was great mutual interest in building something long-term together. Nico is a strong personality, and his input, on a professional and personal level, will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team."

Hulkenberg was left without a seat in 2020 after three seasons with Renault, at which point he settled for a reserve driver role with Racing Point, who would then become Aston Martin in 2021.

He raced in four grands prix for the team across that period, stepping in as Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel each suffered illnesses.

His cameos were enough to convince Haas he was worthy of a full-time return, and the American-owned team's faith has been backed up with Hulkenberg having outperformed team-mate Kevin Magnussen since joining.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: "I'd like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he's been here with us - he's been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with.

"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance - a fact that's clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.

"There's lots more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season."

