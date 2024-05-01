Adrian Newey: Red Bull confirm exit of chief technical officer in early 2025

Red Bull have confirmed legendary Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey will leave the team in the first quarter of 2025.

Sky Sports News understands Newey will not have to serve a period of gardening leave when he leaves next year, leaving him free to join another Formula 1 team to help design their 2026 car.

Several teams have been linked with moves for Newey with Ferrari - who have seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining them in 2025 - appearing favourites to sign him.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Newey had informally told the team of his desire to leave. Red Bull confirmed he will immediately step back from his Formula 1 design duties to "focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull's first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17".

Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006, leading the design of the cars that have taken the team to all 13 of their world titles, and team principal Christian Horner said the 65-year-old leaves the team as a "true legend".

Newey said: "Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula 1, and I've been lucky enough to make that dream a reality.

"For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing's progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.

"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself.

"I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work.

"In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there.

"It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Paying tribute to Newey, Horner said: "All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian's hand on the technical tiller. His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.

"His exceptional ability to conceptualise beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined.

"More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer.

"Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend.

"He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership. The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us."

Newey is one of the most revered and successful figures in Formula 1's history and had previously designed multiple title-winning cars for McLaren and Williams before being convinced by Horner to join a then-fledgling Red Bull team in 2006.

More to follow...

