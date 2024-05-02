Miami Grand Prix: How stadium paddock and Ed Sheeran are helping F1 event keep up with Las Vegas

With its NFL stadium paddock perfected, Ed Sheeran headlining a star-studded musical line-up, and a night race under consideration, the Miami Grand Prix is fast establishing itself as a Formula 1 staple as it hosts its first Sprint weekend.

F1 will make its third visit to the Miami International Autodrome this weekend after the Florida city debuted on the sport's calendar in 2022.

As with most new circuits, there were teething issues with both on and off-track elements, but Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp believes his team are moving closer to the extraordinarily high standards they seek to attain.

When Miami debuted as an F1 host in 2022 it stood out as a glamorous new destination, but the addition of a stunning Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 has provided a (relatively) nearby measuring stick.

While Vegas had its own problems as a loose drain cover threatened to derail the event before a great weekend of action eventually ensued, there was little doubt that the off-track elements in Sin City set a new benchmark for F1.

Rather than viewing Vegas as a rival, Epp insists the organising team led by Renee Wilm, along with Greg Maffei, the boss of F1's commercial rights holder Liberty Media, are all working together to grow the sport in the United States.

"We learned a lot from Vegas," Epp told Sky Sports. "We are communicating pretty regularly with a team in Las Vegas. We share some prospect development that we are trying to do.

"I think there's an opportunity for us to continue to learn. What I learned is what an incredible effort that team pulled off for an incredible event in one of the world's most dynamic cities. We have a tonne of respect for Renee and Greg and the team that they have built there and will continue to be big supporters of theirs.

Image: Miami GP president Tyler Epp wants to see F1 continue to grow in the US

"I do think they push us and hopefully we push them too. I think there's areas in the luxury space, I think we both are very cognisant of the fan experience. We both try to make sure the experience that people are having with F1 in the United States is something that's paramount to our business, but I think the same could be said for Austin and what (United States Grand Prix promoter) Bobby (Epstein) does with his team there.

"I don't feel it as a rivalry. I feel it very much as we should all be responsible for continuing to engage and build this United States F1 fan and give them reasons to condition you to engage with us. For me, it's more, there are plenty of fans who attend multiple sporting events every year within the same ecosystem. There's no reason why we can't all be on the calendar."

Why did F1 bosses want Miami as Sprint venue?

One thing Miami will have that Vegas won't in 2024 is a Sprint weekend, having been chosen to host one of six scheduled for this season.

The format, introduced to the sport in 2021, ensures competitive action from Friday through to Sunday, with a slightly tweaked running order for this season appearing to have ironed out some imperfections.

A Sprint Qualifying session on Friday and Sprint race on Saturday give both fans at the track and television viewers a guarantee of excitement that doesn't always exist on a regular weekend.

Given the format is proven to generate more interest, it's fair to assume that the majority of race promoters would be keen to host a Sprint, which makes it somewhat surprising that Epp says Miami were in fact approached with the idea by F1.

"It was nothing we ever pursued," he said. "Formula 1 came to us with their plan as they started to lay out the year and asked us if we would be open to it."

So why did F1 president Stefano Domenicali want Miami to host a Sprint?

"Hopefully Stefano Domenicali and Greg Maffei [see] that we are aligned with them in terms of continuing to grow the sport and keep continuing to push into areas that maybe not all promoters are comfortable with," Epp explained.

"I hope that they know that we are always up for a good conversation and a good discussion about trying to push the sport forward.

"I think the Sprint race is part of that and we get that not every stakeholder within the sport loves it. We get that there's a traditional fanbase that may not always enjoy it. But we think that it's a perfect blend of bringing the fan who's been watching Formula 1 for decades and generations and putting on a display of the greatest drivers and teams in the world in a way that gives our fans at the track another compelling reason to come and join us."

Could Miami become a night race soon?

Arranging a Sprint weekend provides additional logistical challenges for organisers, which are only increased for Epp's team by the fact the Porsche Carrera Cup series and all-female F1 Academy are also on this weekend's schedule.

Given Miami has what Epp described as a "late-arriving crowd", it is little surprise there has been speculation the event could become a night race in future.

While that would ease scheduling concerns and bring another layer of excitement to the event, Epp insists that there are no plans in place.

"I would be lying to you if I said there were actual plans for that," he explained. "It's a consistent conversation for us. We have been engaged with a number of organisations - both promoters and potential lighting companies to take a look at it.

"There are some inherent challenges for us in the sense that we are a circuit that goes up and down and don't necessarily have a permanent footprint.

"There are other circuits that do that, Singapore being one of them, so it's not out of the question. I think, for us, we just have to make sure that we are keeping our customer first and thinking about it from a fan-centric point of view.

"If that's better for the fans, and the feedback we are getting in our base of people who are coming and joining us at Miami International Autodrome, then there's something we should continue to look at."

'Unique paddock' set to wow along with musical stars

Perhaps the most impressive element of the event at the moment is a paddock that no other circuit in the world can compete with.

In a marketing masterstroke, the paddock was last year moved onto the field of the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, creating a stunning visual and experience like none other.

The transformation of the American Football stadium is made even more remarkable by the fact that before becoming a paddock, it spends two weeks as the main court of the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Image: The Miami Grand Prix paddock is housed in the Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium

"It is one of the things I am most proud of, of our team," Epp said. "The effort that our operations team goes, after American football is over, to build an entire new tennis grandstand on the pitch where the football team plays all year.

"Pulling that down in a matter of weeks and rebuilding what we consider to be a very unique paddock experience that is unique to Miami is absolutely incredible. We timelapse it and we look at it every year and I walk in there every year and I'm amazed at how quickly this team of people is able to do this."

Providing insight into the attention to detail that has gone into preparing the paddock for 2024, Epp explains how his team have fitted customised layers of tungsten on door handles to prevent the electric shocks that attendees experienced last year.

"It sounds silly, but it's something that we want to address," he said. "So there's a number of things that we have done that hopefully make that process a little bit less shocking. I look at the attention to detail that this team has to try to improve the experience for our stakeholders, and it's something I'm just really proud of."

In addition to the glamour provided by the paddock, the event boasts a musical line-up headlined by British star Ed Sheeran.

Epp is wary of ensuring the events remains focused on car racing, but acknowledges the importance of providing entertainment for all types of fans.

"From the beginning of this effort, we didn't want to turn this into a concert where there was a motor race going on," he said. "That was not the intent. The intent is to create a very full, well-rounded experiences for lots of different kinds of people to come and enjoy an amazing experience our facility.

"These artists, that draw millions of people around the world with a tour, are coming and giving people a very intimate experience.

'Only jovial swearing!' - Miami's Steiner effect

Miami's opportunist approach to growing its F1 profile was typified by the hiring of former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner as an ambassador for this year's race.

Epp's team jumped at the opportunity to get Steiner on board following his exit from Haas at the end of last season.

While the thinking behind the Austrian's appointment was largely promotional, Epp says Steiner's significant experience in the sport has been an added bonus.

"He's been nothing but cooperative, helpful and supportive," he said. "We really went down this road, getting to know him a little bit and seeing how it went.

"But, I will tell you the benefit that he's provided us and just giving us perspective on, how we run our business and how the industry sees it and the nuances from which the teams look at it, has been incredibly valuable to us."

Steiner's profile has grown in recent years as he featured regularly on Netflix's behind-the-scenes Drive to Survive series, with angry expletive-laden outbursts proving particularly popular.

While turbulent times at Haas left him with plenty to be angry about, Epp will hope his description of a calmer Steiner suggests his team's thorough preparation leads to a smooth weekend.

"Hopefully we continue to deepen that relationship and work in the future together, but he's been nothing but fantastic," Epp said. "There's been a bit of jovial swearing here along the way just to keep everything light!"

