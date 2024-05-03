Adrian Newey: Lewis Hamilton comments over Ferrari union 'very flattering', says outgoing Red Bull designer

Adrian Newey has admitted he is "flattered" by Lewis Hamilton's comments regarding the possibility of the legendary designer joining him at Ferrari next season.

​​​​​​Red Bull announced on Wednesday that Newey was stepping back from his role as chief technical officer with immediate effect and will work on other projects before he is allowed to leave early next year.

Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season, said on Thursday that it would be "amazing" if the Italian team were able to sign Newey.

Newey, who is at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix as he continues to work on Red Bull's RB17 hypercar project, spoke exclusively to Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle on Friday.

"F1 is all consuming. I've been at it for a long time now," Newey said.

"2021 was a really busy year because of the tight battle with Mercedes, through the championship and at the same time, putting all the research into the RB18 [the 2022 car].

"There comes a point where I just felt, as Forrest Gump said, 'I'm feeling a little bit tired'.

"It's very kind of Lewis to say that. I'm very flattered. At the moment, it's just take a bit of a break and see what happens next."

Asked how long he had been mulling over his future at the team, Newey replied: "A little while now. I guess over the winter a little bit.

"Then as events have unfolded this year, I thought, I'm in very lucky position where I don't need to work to live. I work because I enjoy it.

"I just felt now is a good time to step back a bit, take a break and take stock of life."

Amid their continued dominance of F1 on the track with Max Verstappen, Red Bull's start to 2024 has featured sustained turbulence off the track following the investigation earlier this year by their Austrian parent company into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Horner by a female colleague.

The grievance against Horner, who has always denied the claims, was dismissed on February 28. The woman who brought the complaint has since appealed against the outcome.

'Right now, there is no plan'

While already most strongly linked to a switch to Ferrari in recent days, Newey next moves beyond Red Bull are set to be closely monitored by the entire sport.

The 65-year-old kept his cards close to his chest when asked about what his future might hold - but did not rule out a future job in F1.

"I think Mandy my wife and the dogs will go travelling and get a motorhome or something, go down through France and just enjoy life," said Newey.

"Then maybe at some point I will stand in the shower and say 'right, this is going to be the next adventure'.

"But right now, there is no plan."

The terms of Newey's Red Bull departure in the first quarter of 2025 is understood to not include a period of gardening leave, meaning that he would be free to join another team in time to still have significant influence on their 2026 car when the sport's chassis and engine rules are being dramatically overhauled.

Put to him by Brundle that he would want to be part of that 2026 rules change, Newey replied: "I do enjoy regulation changes for sure. I'd say this current crop of regulations was the biggest regulation change we've had since 1983, when flat-bottomed cars came in.

"I really enjoyed the challenge of all the research and all the detailed designs of that car. These two subsequent cars [after the 2022 car] are evolutions of that car and next year's car will be the third evolution.

"It's been a great series. One that surprised me just how much there is in these cars. When I first looked at these regulations, I wasn't so sure. It's been fun."

