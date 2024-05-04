 Skip to content

F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling dominates first race in Miami from Mercedes junior Doriane Pin

Alpine junior Abbi Pulling had a lights-to-flag victory in Race One of F1 Academy in Miami; Pulling beat Mercedes junior Doriane Pin in Saturday's race; watch the second F1 Academy race at 6.05pm on Sunday - live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday 4 May 2024 20:42, UK

Highlights of race one from the second round of the F1 Academy series in Miami.

Britain's Abbi Pulling dominated the first F1 Academy Race in Miami to extend her lead in the championship.

Pulling beat Mercedes junior Doriane Pin and took victory on the track for the first time this year, after she inherited the win from Pin in the second Saudi Arabia race.

The 21-year-old leads Pin by 23 points in the standings after three races and will also start on pole for the second race in Miami, live on Sky Sports F1 at 6.05pm on Sunday.

Pulling was in a league of her own from start to finish and faced pressure from Pin, who ended up five seconds behind.

Chloe Chambers battled to third place on the podium from seventh on the grid as she made some incredible overtakes on Maya Weug and Nerea Marti.

Weug crossed the line in fourth place but was given a five-second time penalty for track limits, so dropped to sixth behind Marti and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

Britain's Jessica Edgar was seventh, ahead of Amna Al Qubaisi, Bianca Bustamante and Lola Lovinfosse. Bustamante had started in fourth place but stalled on the grid and fought back to ninth.

Tina Hausmann crashed out on the first lap after tangling with Aurelia Nobels in the tight middle sector, while Williams junior Lia Block had a spin and was last of the finishers.

F1 Academy Miami Race 1

Driver Team Supporting F1 Team
1) Abbi Pulling Rodin Motorsport Alpine
2) Doriane Pin Prema Mercedes
3) Chloe Chambers Campos Haas
4) Nerea Marti Campos
5) Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport Red Bull Racing
6) Maya Weug Prema Ferrari
7) Jessica Edgar Rodin Motorsport
8) Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport RB
9) Bianca Bustamante ART McLaren
10) Lola Lovinfosse Rodin Motorsport
11) Emely de Heus MP Motorsport
12) Carrie Schreiner Campos Sauber
13) Aurelia Nobels ART
14) Courtney Crone Campos
15) Lia Block ART Williams
16) Tina Hausmann Prema Aston Martin

Sky Sports F1's live Miami GP schedule

Saturday May 4
8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up*
9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*
11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday May 5
6.05pm: F1 Academy Race 2
7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up*
9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*
11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*
Midnight: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

