F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling dominates first race in Miami from Mercedes junior Doriane Pin

Britain's Abbi Pulling dominated the first F1 Academy Race in Miami to extend her lead in the championship.

Pulling beat Mercedes junior Doriane Pin and took victory on the track for the first time this year, after she inherited the win from Pin in the second Saudi Arabia race.

The 21-year-old leads Pin by 23 points in the standings after three races and will also start on pole for the second race in Miami, live on Sky Sports F1 at 6.05pm on Sunday.

Pulling was in a league of her own from start to finish and faced pressure from Pin, who ended up five seconds behind.

Chloe Chambers battled to third place on the podium from seventh on the grid as she made some incredible overtakes on Maya Weug and Nerea Marti.

Weug crossed the line in fourth place but was given a five-second time penalty for track limits, so dropped to sixth behind Marti and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Britain's Jessica Edgar was seventh, ahead of Amna Al Qubaisi, Bianca Bustamante and Lola Lovinfosse. Bustamante had started in fourth place but stalled on the grid and fought back to ninth.

Tina Hausmann crashed out on the first lap after tangling with Aurelia Nobels in the tight middle sector, while Williams junior Lia Block had a spin and was last of the finishers.

F1 Academy Miami Race 1 Driver Team Supporting F1 Team 1) Abbi Pulling Rodin Motorsport Alpine 2) Doriane Pin Prema Mercedes 3) Chloe Chambers Campos Haas 4) Nerea Marti Campos 5) Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport Red Bull Racing 6) Maya Weug Prema Ferrari 7) Jessica Edgar Rodin Motorsport 8) Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport RB 9) Bianca Bustamante ART McLaren 10) Lola Lovinfosse Rodin Motorsport 11) Emely de Heus MP Motorsport 12) Carrie Schreiner Campos Sauber 13) Aurelia Nobels ART 14) Courtney Crone Campos 15) Lia Block ART Williams 16) Tina Hausmann Prema Aston Martin

Sky Sports F1's live Miami GP schedule

Saturday May 4

8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up*

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying*

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday May 5

6.05pm: F1 Academy Race 2

7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up*

9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*

11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*

Midnight: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis, Darts and so much more.