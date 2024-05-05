F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling dominates Race Two in Miami from Bianca Bustamante and Doriane Pin

Britain's Abbi Pulling completed a Miami F1 Academy double by converting pole position to victory in the second race of the weekend.

Having won Saturday's opening race from pole, Alpine junior Pulling fiercely fended off Bianca Bustamente at the first corner before cruising to victory.

The top three on the grid finished in the same order at the chequered flag as Doriane Pin took her third podium of the season in third place.

Mercedes junior Pin trails Pulling by 34 points in the drivers' championship, with the next races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 22-23.

American Chloe Chambers moved from eighth to fourth as Ferrari junior Maya Weug held off Hamda Al Qubaisi to take fifth.

Nerea Marti was seventh, followed by Amna Al Qubaisi, Carrie Schreiner and Emely De Heus.

Image: F1 Academy Race Two Miami Results

