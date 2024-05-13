108th Indianapolis 500: UK schedule, when to watch practice, Qualifying and race live on Sky Sports

McLaren have confirmed that Britain's Callum Ilott will complete their four-car line-up for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Ahead of practice getting under way on Tuesday, McLaren on Monday confirmed that former Ferrari academy driver Ilott will return for his third Indy 500 start.

Nine days of live track action on Sky Sports, leading up to the main event on Sunday May 26, will begin with the opening practice session at 2.15pm on Tuesday.

"It is any driver's dream to race in the Indianapolis 500, and I'd like to extend a thank you to Zak (Brown), Gavin (Ward) and Tony (Kanaan) for making this happen," Ilott said.

"I'm grateful to step into this race with a familiar car and a familiar team now in Arrow McLaren. While our April Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was shortened by weather, the runs we did have were productive.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I feel comfortable with the team and know that we can come together throughout the month of May to put our best foot forward come race day."

Sky Sports' coverage of the event airs alongside the Emilia Romagna and Monaco Grands Prix, which take place on back-to-back May weekends.

The Indy 500 itself takes place on the same day as the Monaco Grand Prix, giving McLaren the opportunity to complete two legs of motorsport's famed triple crown in one afternoon.

Sky Sports F1's live Indianapolis 500 schedule

Tuesday May 14

2.15pm: Practice 1

6pm: Refreshers

8pm: Practice 2

Wednesday May 15

5pm: Practice 3

Thursday May 16

5pm: Practice 4

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A huge collision at the 2023 Indianapolis 500 saw Kyle Kirkwood hit Felix Rosenqvist and flip his car, sending one of his tyres flying over spectators and crashing into a parked car - with both drivers walking away from the wrecks.

Friday May 17

5pm: Practice 5*

*Coverage starts on Sky Sports Mix before moving onto SSF1 at 6.15pm

Saturday May 18

1.30pm: Practice 6*

5pm: Qualifying 1**

*Practice 6 only on Sky Sports Action

**Qualifying 1 starts on Sky Sports Action before moving onto SSF1 at 6.15pm

Sunday May 19

7pm: Last Chance Practice

8pm: Qualifying

Monday May 20

6pm: Practice 8

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stefan Wilson was ruled out of the 2023 Indy 500 after a collision with Katherine Legge during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Friday May 24

4pm: Final Practice*

7.30pm: Pit Stop Competition

*Final Practice starts on Sky Sports Mix before moving onto SSF1 at 6.30pm

Saturday May 25

5pm: Parade*

*Parade starts on Sky Sports Mix before moving onto SSF1 at 5.30pm

Sunday May 26

5.30pm: THE 108TH INDIANAPOLIS 500

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.