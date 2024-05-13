108th Indianapolis 500: UK schedule, when to watch practice, Qualifying and race live on Sky Sports

Watch every session of the 108th Indianapolis 500 live on Sky Sports from May 14-26, with the race itself live on Sunday May 26 at 5:30pm
Monday 13 May 2024 20:15, UK
McLaren have confirmed that Britain's Callum Ilott will complete their four-car line-up for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
Ahead of practice getting under way on Tuesday, McLaren on Monday confirmed that former Ferrari academy driver Ilott will return for his third Indy 500 start.
Nine days of live track action on Sky Sports, leading up to the main event on Sunday May 26, will begin with the opening practice session at 2.15pm on Tuesday.
"It is any driver's dream to race in the Indianapolis 500, and I'd like to extend a thank you to Zak (Brown), Gavin (Ward) and Tony (Kanaan) for making this happen," Ilott said.
"I'm grateful to step into this race with a familiar car and a familiar team now in Arrow McLaren. While our April Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was shortened by weather, the runs we did have were productive.
"I feel comfortable with the team and know that we can come together throughout the month of May to put our best foot forward come race day."
Sky Sports' coverage of the event airs alongside the Emilia Romagna and Monaco Grands Prix, which take place on back-to-back May weekends.
The Indy 500 itself takes place on the same day as the Monaco Grand Prix, giving McLaren the opportunity to complete two legs of motorsport's famed triple crown in one afternoon.
Tuesday May 14
2.15pm: Practice 1
6pm: Refreshers
8pm: Practice 2
Wednesday May 15
5pm: Practice 3
Thursday May 16
5pm: Practice 4
Friday May 17
5pm: Practice 5*
*Coverage starts on Sky Sports Mix before moving onto SSF1 at 6.15pm
Saturday May 18
1.30pm: Practice 6*
5pm: Qualifying 1**
*Practice 6 only on Sky Sports Action
**Qualifying 1 starts on Sky Sports Action before moving onto SSF1 at 6.15pm
Sunday May 19
7pm: Last Chance Practice
8pm: Qualifying
Monday May 20
6pm: Practice 8
Friday May 24
4pm: Final Practice*
7.30pm: Pit Stop Competition
*Final Practice starts on Sky Sports Mix before moving onto SSF1 at 6.30pm
Saturday May 25
5pm: Parade*
*Parade starts on Sky Sports Mix before moving onto SSF1 at 5.30pm
Sunday May 26
5.30pm: THE 108TH INDIANAPOLIS 500
It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.