Jamie Chadwick says Indy NXT podium and Abbi Pulling's F4 victory highlight progress for women in motorsport

Jamie Chadwick says recent impressive results for her and fellow Brit Abbi Pulling show that women are going "from strength to strength" in motorsport.

Chadwick became the first woman since 2010 to claim an Indy NXT podium finish by finishing third in the American series for Andretti Global on Friday.

"We've had really good speed this year, so it's always kind of just been trying to get the results," Chadwick told Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

"I made the transition to Indy NXT last year and now to come into the second season and get my first podium, it's really what we're aiming for and I'm very happy."

Two days later, Pulling, the championship leader of the all-female F1 Academy series, became the first female driver to claim victory in a British Formula 4 race as she triumphed at Brands Hatch.

"It's fantastic, and obviously she's come off the back of a great weekend in F1 Academy before that as well," Chadwick said.

"It's great to see the success of a lot of the other women in the sport. I think that just shows we're only going from strength to strength now and I think that's going to really start to make a difference in the next few years."

Chadwick, who has been part of the Williams F1 team as a development driver since 2019, dominated the all-female W Series with three successive titles before funding for the competition ran out in 2022.

Formula 1 has since set up the F1 Academy, launched in 2023 with the aim of providing a pathway to the top of the sport for young female drivers.

Chadwick, who turns 26 next week, opted to continue her career in the US, driving in the feeder series to the elite IndyCar category.

Having struggled to make an impact during her debut campaign in 2023, Chadwick is hopeful a first podium will provide a springboard for further success, including the possibility of getting the chance to test a Williams F1 car.

"Every driver wants to get results ultimately," she said. "The first year was a bit more of a challenge than I was expecting but we worked really hard over the off-season, and I think to validate that and for the results to finally come, it means a lot and puts us in good stead for the rest of the year.

"It's a result bases business I guess, so from my side performance is everything and I guess that's what I've really focused on.

"I obviously have a great relationship with Williams, I've been with them since 2019, so hopefully some opportunities come at some point, but really I'm just focusing on myself and focusing on doing the best job I can.

"I'm obviously racing over in America where IndyCar is the pinnacle of racing over there, so that's something I've got my sights set on. But I'd love to have the opportunity to get in an F1 car at some point. If a test became available, of course that's something that I'm working towards."

