Emilia Romagna GP: Oscar Piastri quickest after Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso crash in final practice

Oscar Piastri led McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in a chaotic final practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which featured two red flags.

Piastri was the only front-running driver to set a fully representative lap at the end of the session after Sergio Perez crashed at the Variante Chicane with five minutes remaining.

Fernando Alonso also hit the wall earlier in the session, which was mostly led by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz until Piastri and Norris vaulted to the top of the timesheets at the end.

Sainz finished in third, having set the time to beat on the first runs in final practice from team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was fastest in both of Friday's practice sessions.

Just 0.020s split the Ferrari drivers and it's not clear whether they would have been faster than Piastri had they completed their final runs on the soft tyres

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was chaos at the end of FP3 after the drivers tried to fit a final hot lap in.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes but the Silver Arrows appeared to struggle with the bumps.

Red Bull made significant changes to their car overnight and didn't complete any representative laps on the soft tyres due to Perez's crash.

Max Verstappen ended up sixth, on the medium tyres, but the car looked much better compared to Friday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled throughout final practice and was 17th.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports F1's live Emilia Romagna GP schedule

Saturday May 18

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

5.30pm: Indy 500 Qualifying

Sunday May 19

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up

2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

8pm: Indy 500 Qualifying

