Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen ties Ayrton Senna consecutive pole record to beat McLarens at Imola

Max Verstappen matched Ayrton Senna's long-standing record of eight consecutive Formula 1 pole positions after impressively hitting back to deny McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in qualifying for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen faced a serious challenge from Miami victors McLaren after a difficult start to the weekend for world champions Red Bull but ultimately found the speed he needed in qualifying with a final lap of 1:14.746 to pip second-placed Piastri and third-placed Norris to the head of the grid by less than a tenth of a second.

Piastri is, however, under a stewards' investigation for an alleged block on Haas' Kevin Magnussen in Q1 so his front-row berth is under threat as it stands.

Verstappen eighth pole in a row - a sequence which dates back to the final round of the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi last November - ties Senna's record, which the Brazilian great set in 1989. F1 has been paying tribute to the triple world champion Senna at Imola this weekend, 30 years on from his death at the Italian circuit.

Verstappen also ties another legend of the sport, Alain Prost, with seven consecutive poles at the start of a season.

Aided by their biggest upgrade of the season so far for their home race, Ferrari had themselves looked a serous threat to Verstappen's qualifying dominance through practice and then the early stages of qualifying but their challenge faded in Q3 with Charles Leclerc ending up fourth and Carlos Sainz fifth.

Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



6) George Russell, Mercedes



7) Yuki Tsunoda, RB



8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



9) Daniel Ricciardo, RB



10) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

Mercedes, despite yet more changes to their W15 car, once more qualified behind their key rivals in sixth and eighth, although their 0.488s gap to the front was at least closer than other events recently.

In what is becoming a theme of their final season as team-mates, George Russell outqualified Lewis Hamilton for the sixth time in seven races - this time by over two tenths a second.

The British pair are separated on the grid by RB's Yuki Tsunoda, who has starred throughout the weekend so far and took seventh ahead of Hamilton. Tsunoda had threatened an even greater shock when he finished third in Q2.

Daniel Ricciardo was ninth in the second RB, with the ever-impressive Nico Hulkenberg once more rounding out the top 10.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Sergio Perez get knocked out of Qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

But Red Bull's Sergio Perez (Q2) and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso (Q1) both suffered shock early exits having both earlier crashed in final practice.

More to follow…

Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.746 2) Oscar Piasti McLaren +0.074 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.091 4) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.224 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.487 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.488 7) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.719 8) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.758 9) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.928 10) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.234 Knocked out in Q2 11) Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:15.706 12) Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:15.906 13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.992 14) Alex Albon Williams 1:16.200 15) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:16.381 Knocked out in Q1 16) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:16.626 17) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:16.834 18) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:16.854 19) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.917 20) Logan Sargeant Williams No time set

Sky Sports F1's live Emilia Romagna GP schedule

Sunday May 19

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Emilia Romagna GP build-up

2pm: The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Emilia Romagna GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

8pm: Indy 500 Qualifying

Formula 1 heads to Europe as Imola returns to the calendar following last year's cancelled race. Watch the Emilia Romagna GP this weekend, with Sunday's race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime