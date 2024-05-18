Emilia Romagna GP: Carlos Sainz says Ferrari upgrades were 'overhyped' after disappointing Imola qualifying

Carlos Sainz says Ferrari's Imola upgrades were "overhyped" by the media after he and team-mate Charles Leclerc were outpaced by Red Bull and McLaren in Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying.

Leclerc topped both of Friday's practice sessions to boost hopes of a first Ferrari pole of the season, as the seven new aero-focused features that had been added to the SF-24 appeared to be having a significant impact.

However, Leclerc was edged out by the Red Bull of pole-sitter Max Verstappen and both McLarens in Saturday's qualifying, with Sainz a further couple of tenths back from his team-mate in fifth.

"I don't think the team had high hopes, I think the media overhyped the upgrade package we were bringing," Sainz told Sky Sports F1.

"We knew in terms of if you look at it, it looks like a new car but we knew the numbers and the numbers were not a huge package. They were very small details everywhere, that we were expecting to help and I think they did.

"But when I looked at the track, I said this has always been a McLaren and Red Bull track. Ferrari struggled in the past here and that's what happened.

"It doesn't matter if you bring an upgrade. If the track doesn't suit your car, it will be a tricky one."

McLaren took an impressive step forward in Miami as Lando Norris claimed his maiden F1 victory in their upgraded MCL38, which had so many new parts that chief executive Zak Brown admitted it was basically a 'B-spec' car.

Sainz was at pains to point out that Ferrari's changes were not as comprehensive as those introduced by their rival in Florida.

"I know the media and the people might be disappointed because they thought 'new car, new life'," the Spaniard added.

"But I knew the numbers and the numbers of the new package were not to suddenly go P1 like McLaren did in Miami.

"Our upgrade was smaller than what people think. I tried to say that actively in the media all week and people didn't seem to buy it and expected us to beat everyone and I was always convinced the upgrade was smaller.

"I can't tell you the numbers but if I did, you would be surprised."

Ferrari's hopes of scoring significant points on Sunday were boosted by McLaren's Oscar Piastri being demoted from second to fifth for impeding Haas' Kevin Magnussen during Q1.

Speaking before Piastri's penalty had been confirmed, Sainz did at least express hope that Ferrari's race pace may be superior to their one-lap speed.

"We tend to race better than we qualify this year," Sainz said. "So the hopes are we can get the car onto the podium."

Leclerc 'disappointed' to miss out on pole

Leclerc admitted he was "disappointed" to finish qualifying in fourth, having established himself, along with Verstappen and Norris, as one of the favourites for pole position going into the session.

The Monegasque is renowned for his one-lap speed, but lost a significant chunk of time to the other front-runners in the first sector.

"Disappointed because it was a good weekend until then," he told Sky Sports F1. "It's always difficult to read properly into P1, P2 because everyone has different fuel loads.

"I guess they were on higher fuel loads because they gained more performance than we expected. We did everything good, there just wasn't enough performance in the car.

"It's still very localised where we lose out, especially Turns Two and Three. We have to focus on that and understand where it's coming from."

Does Ferrari's upgrade suit Leclerc more than Sainz?

Speaking ahead of qualifying, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok suggested that the upgrades to Ferrari's car suit Leclerc more than Sainz.

Leclerc is signed to a long-term contract with the team, while Sainz is being replaced by Lewis Hamilton next season.

"think the upgraded car is working, particularly for Charles Leclerc," Chandhok said. "I don't think Carlos Sainz was as happy with the balance of the car.

"What it seems to have done is made it a bit more nervous. What that translates as, when the driver first turns the wheel, the front of the car just goes into the corner but the rear of the car it moves around, it's a bit edgier to drive.

"That tends to suit Leclerc, which is why I think we saw Sainz some way behind. Has this update swung the momentum away from Sainz towards Leclerc internally?"

