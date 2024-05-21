Monaco Grand Prix: McLaren reveal special livery in tribute to three-time F1 world champion Ayrton Senna

McLaren have revealed a special livery for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix in tribute to Ayrton Senna.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will drive around the famous streets of Monte Carlo in vibrant yellow, green and blue colours which represent Brazil, where three-time world champion Senna was from.

Senna holds the record for the most Monaco Grand Prix wins, with six victories, including five in a row between 1989 and 1993.

Image: McLaren will run a special livery at the 2024 Monaco GP in tribute to Ayrton Senna (Credit: McLaren F1)

McLaren's last Monaco win came in 2008 when Lewis Hamilton overcame two punctures and wet weather to stand on the top step of the podium.

Norris was third for McLaren at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix and will be keen to finish two places higher this Sunday in the one-off Senna-inspired livery.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Ayrton Senna by driving Senna's car and organising a run around Imola.

"The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery," said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown.

"Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1's greatest icon, and McLaren's most decorated driver. His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it's an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.

"With it being the 30th anniversary of his passing, the team are choosing to recognise and celebrate his life at one of his favourite and most successful places to race, Monaco. We look forward to racing in this vibrant and beautiful livery this weekend."

Image: Ayrton Senna won his three world titles with McLaren and the team are paying tribute to him this weekend with a special livery (Credit: McLaren F1)

Senna family thank McLaren

Piastri and Norris will also wear bespoke overalls this weekend as they look to continue McLaren's strong recent form.

Norris is on a run of three podiums and narrowly lost out on beating Max Verstappen in Imola, two weeks on from his maiden F1 win.

The British driver is fourth in the drivers' championship, 60 points behind Verstappen, with McLaren third in the constructors' standings.

Image: McLaren Automotive also unveiled a one-off version of the McLaren Senna road car on Tuesday (Credit: McLaren F1)

McLaren Automotive also revealed a one-off version of the McLaren Senna road car, named Senna Sempre, which complements the F1 livery.

"It's an honour to recognise Ayrton through these liveries in collaboration with both McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive," said Ayrton's niece, Bianca Senna.

"It's a fantastic way to celebrate his life and legacy through his iconic colours on both cars. McLaren meant a lot to him, and together they achieved a lot of success, much of which he is still remembered for today by so many. It will be special to see it race the streets of Monaco, a circuit which gave him so much joy and many triumphs."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Onboard footage of Ayrton Senna's mastery as he battles the Monaco circuit during qualifying of the 1990 Monaco GP.

Former F1 driver and nephew of Ayrton, Bruna Senna added to Sky Sports News: "This is an amazing achievement from our side, to be working in partnership with McLaren. Our idea is to perpetuate the image and what Ayrton used to represent. This is a massive help towards that goal.

"Ayrton still makes a lot of people feel good. Bringing this to the younger generation who now watch F1 is very important to us. Thank you to Zak and McLaren for allowing us to take over a little bit, and bring the good memories at, especially in Monaco where he still holds the record for the most wins."

Sky Sports F1's live Monaco GP Schedule

Image: The Monaco GP takes places this Sunday at 2pm - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday May 23

12.05pm: F3 Practice

1.30pm: F1 Drivers' Press Conference

2pm: F2 Practice

Friday May 24

10am: F3 Qualifying

12pm: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

2pm: F2 Qualifying*

3.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)*

5.30pm: The F1 Show

6.30pm: Indy 500 Final Practice

8.30pm: Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

Saturday May 25

9.40am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)*

1.10pm: F2 Sprint*

2.15pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: Monaco GP Qualifying*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday May 26

6.55am: F3 Feature Race

8.35am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP build-up*

2pm: The MONACO GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The Indy 500

Next up it's time for the most-famous F1 race of them all - the Monaco Grand Prix. Watch every session from the famous street circuit from Friday live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime