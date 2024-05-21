F1: Ex-Formula 1 technical chief Pat Symonds to join Andretti-Cadillac as American outfit try to join grid

Andretti have signed former Formula 1 technical chief Pat Symonds as they continue their attempt to join the grid in the future.

Symonds, who has enjoyed championship success with Michael Schumacher at Benetton in the 1990s and Fernando Alonso at Renault in the 2000s, joined the F1 organisation in 2017.

The 70-year-old helped design the regulations for the current ground effect cars, that were introduced in 2022, and has also played a role in the creation of the new 2026 technical rules.

He is currently serving a period of gardening leave from F1 before joining Andretti, whose application to join the sport was rejected earlier this year. It is not clear on exactly what date Symonds will join the outfit.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Pat to the Andretti family," said Andretti CEO Michael Andretti.

"Pat's keen understanding of aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics and Formula 1 power units will be instrumental as we continue to build a competitive team.

"I believe his expertise has been pivotal in shaping the narrative of Formula 1 and his vote of confidence in joining our effort speaks volumes. I'm really happy with this next step as our work continues at pace."

Will Andretti really join F1?

Michael Andretti remains convinced that his prospective F1 team will eventually join the grid and the sport will reach "a point where they can't say no".

The American outfit's application to enter the grid as an 11th team for 2025 or 2026 was declined by F1 in January, with the sport doubtful that Andretti, who applied in partnership with General Motors brand Cadillac, would be sufficiently competitive or add value to the championship in either of those two seasons.

F1 did however leave the door open for 2028 by saying it would "look differently on an application" if it included a full engine supply deal from General Motors, who last year registered with the FIA to be a power unit manufacturer from that season.

Despite F1's decision on their proposed entry for 2025-26, Andretti have pressed ahead with their project and last month they opened a new UK satellite base at Silverstone where around 120 staff are currently working.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Michael Andretti said they remained in ongoing dialogue with Formula One Management (FOM) over their entry bid and talked up the significance of General Motors' involvement in it.

"We are still working along with FOM and we will show that we are bringing a lot to the party," said the former McLaren driver who is spearheading the project with his father Mario, the 1978 F1 world champion.

"General Motors is huge coming to the party. They are not just coming to be here, they are coming here to be a big part of our team, and I think it's not been understood yet how big that is.

"I think once everybody understands what we are really putting together it'll be a point where they can't say no."

Although an entry before 2028 has been ruled out by F1, Andretti insist they would be ready to compete in 2026 and "that's what we're pushing for right now".

And while confirming that General Motors were committed to building an F1 engine from 2028, Andretti argued that it made more sense for his team to enter in the seasons before then.

"They are currently building an engine. They are already registered to do it," he stated.

"So we will have an engine in '28, but obviously we need to build to get there. To just, all of a sudden, show up in '28 with a new engine and no team, we need two years to build there to get there that when we do get our own engine the team's ready to go and be competitive.

"So we are not naive in any way in that way."

