Monaco Grand Prix: Toto Wolff admits Mercedes 'got that wrong' on Lewis Hamilton out-lap call

Toto Wolff admitted Mercedes got it wrong by not telling Lewis Hamilton to push on his out-lap in a bid to undercut Max Verstappen in the Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion pitted from seventh on lap 51 to swap medium for hard tyres, followed by Red Bull's Verstappen - one place ahead of him - coming in on the following lap.

However, Hamilton expressed his frustration over the radio that he was not told to go harder as soon as he exited the pits to potentially pass the Dutchman and Mercedes team principal Wolff conceded they were at fault.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says that there are encouraging signs for Mercedes as upgrades keep coming after a positive result in Monaco.

"That was a miscommunication first between us on the pit wall," Wolff said. "We got that wrong, it should have been an 'out-lap critical' in trying to undercut.

"But then there was a debate whether any out-lap would be enough on the new tyre, so the message he got was at best confusing, but probably wrong.

"It should have been an 'out-lap critical'. The worry in the background was if we stretched the tyre in a single lap then what would happen later?

"But in summary it was the wrong message to Lewis, and this is a team sport."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell says his race felt controlled in Monaco even with Max Verstappen putting the pressure on.

Hamilton and team-mate George Russell finished the race in the positions they qualified in, fifth and seventh respectively, on what was an encouraging weekend for Mercedes.

Nevertheless, Hamilton, who is departing for Ferrari at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, had voiced some displeasure following qualifying and stated he did not believe he would be able to out-qualify Russell at any point this year.

Wolff insisted Mercedes are not favouring one driver over the other this year, although he understood why Hamilton may have thought that at times in his final year with the Brackley-based outfit.

"We're trying to do the best out of the relationship and maximise the results for what is the final season," Wolff said. "Always, between drivers and teams it can be tense at times, because everybody wants to do the best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on all the big talking points from the Monaco Grand Prix.

"I think, as a team, we've demonstrated even in the most tense competitions between team-mates we're trying to always balance it right and be transparent and fair.

"I can understand it as a driver, you want the best out of yourself and the team, and sometimes when it's going against you, you can question.

"But as a team, we're 100 per cent on a mission of giving both drivers the best possible cars, strategies and support."

Formula 1 leaves Europe for the final time before the summer break as the championship moves on to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix. Watch every session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from June 7-9 live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 7pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime