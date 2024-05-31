Canadian GP: UK schedule, when to watch Practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix in Montreal live on Sky Sports F1

Ferrari and McLaren will continue their bids to blow open F1 2024's title battles at the Canadian GP; watch the whole Montreal weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying on Saturday June 8 at 9pm and the race on Sunday June 9 at 7pm
Thursday 30 May 2024 11:43, UK
After three different winners in the last three grands prix, the increasingly-competitive 2024 Formula 1 season makes its second trip of the year over the Atlantic for this weekend's ever-popular - and often dramatic - Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
In a temporary pause to the European season that will otherwise dominate F1's summer months, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve stages the year's ninth round live on Sky Sports F1 on June 7-9 on a partial street track that tends to produce exciting racing and also features the infamous 'Wall of Champions'.
It is reigning champions Red Bull who head to North America looking to hit back after underperforming around the streets of Monaco last time out when they not only lost out to impressive race winners Ferrari, but McLaren and Mercedes too.
Charles Leclerc's first home win in the Principality, and first anywhere for the Monegasque for 22 months, has cut Max Verstappen's title advantage to 31 points with just a quarter of the record 24-race season completed.
And although McLaren's Lando Norris could not quite follow up his win in Miami and close second-place in Imola with another podium in the Principality, he still moved into the top three of the Drivers' Championship for the first time since 2021 and is 56 points behind Verstappen.
Ferrari and McLaren both also took big points out of Red Bull's advantage in the Constructors' Championship too, with the former now just 24 points adrift.
Verstappen has won on F1's past two visits to Montreal but things could be different this year with margins among the leading teams continuing to close and the picture at the front currently changing from track to track.
The Canadian GP represents more evening prime-time viewing for Sky Sports F1 viewers in the UK and Ireland, with qualifying at 9pm on the Saturday before the 70-lap race itself at 7pm on the Sunday.
Thursday June 6
7.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday June 7
6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)
8pm: The F1 Show
9.45pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)
Saturday June 8
5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)
8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up
9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying
11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday June 9
5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Canadian GP build-up
7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX
9pm: Chequered Flag - Canadian GP reaction
10pm: Ted's Notebook
