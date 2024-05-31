Canadian GP: UK schedule, when to watch Practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix in Montreal live on Sky Sports F1

After three different winners in the last three grands prix, the increasingly-competitive 2024 Formula 1 season makes its second trip of the year over the Atlantic for this weekend's ever-popular - and often dramatic - Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

In a temporary pause to the European season that will otherwise dominate F1's summer months, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve stages the year's ninth round live on Sky Sports F1 on June 7-9 on a partial street track that tends to produce exciting racing and also features the infamous 'Wall of Champions'.

It is reigning champions Red Bull who head to North America looking to hit back after underperforming around the streets of Monaco last time out when they not only lost out to impressive race winners Ferrari, but McLaren and Mercedes too.

Charles Leclerc's first home win in the Principality, and first anywhere for the Monegasque for 22 months, has cut Max Verstappen's title advantage to 31 points with just a quarter of the record 24-race season completed.

And although McLaren's Lando Norris could not quite follow up his win in Miami and close second-place in Imola with another podium in the Principality, he still moved into the top three of the Drivers' Championship for the first time since 2021 and is 56 points behind Verstappen.

Ferrari and McLaren both also took big points out of Red Bull's advantage in the Constructors' Championship too, with the former now just 24 points adrift.

Verstappen has won on F1's past two visits to Montreal but things could be different this year with margins among the leading teams continuing to close and the picture at the front currently changing from track to track.

The Canadian GP represents more evening prime-time viewing for Sky Sports F1 viewers in the UK and Ireland, with qualifying at 9pm on the Saturday before the 70-lap race itself at 7pm on the Sunday.

Sky Sports F1's live Canadian GP schedule

Thursday June 6

7.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 7

6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)

8pm: The F1 Show

9.45pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Simon Lazenby looks back to a brilliant moment when Sebastian Vettel ambushed Lewis Hamilton's interview to explain that 'seagulls' were to blame for his costly lock-up at the 2016 Canadian GP.

Saturday June 8

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 9

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Canadian GP build-up

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag - Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

