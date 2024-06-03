Esteban Ocon: Alpine driver to leave team at end of 2024 Formula 1 season

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the team have confirmed.

The announcement comes after Ocon's controversial collision with Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, where team principal Bruno Famin warned "there would be consequences". Sky Sports News understands the incident had no impact on Alpine's decision to part ways with Ocon.

Ocon, whose Alpine contract expires at the end of this season, joined the French outfit in 2020 and won his maiden F1 race with the team at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old is yet to announce if he will join another F1 team in 2025 but Sky Sports News understands Haas is his most likely destination, depending on Carlos Sainz's future in the sport, as he will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan is a candidate to replace Ocon next year and is expected to be given outings in free practice on Grand Prix weekends in the second half of the season.

F1 2025 field Team Driver Driver Red Bull Max Verstappen ??? Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell ??? Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll RB ??? ??? Haas ??? ??? Williams Alex Albon ??? Alpine ??? ??? Sauber Nico Hulkenberg ???

"It's been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1," said Ocon.

"While I've been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.

"We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

"I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season."

Ocon is 16th in the drivers' championship ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1.

His Alpine team-mate Gasly is also out of contract at the end of the season, but Alpine will now try to sign a long-term deal with him beyond this year.

Alpine have endured a difficult start to 2024 with several technical staff changes after they found themselves at the back in the opening events.

However, they have made up ground in recent races and scored a point in Miami and Monaco.

Famin hopes Ocon can end his Alpine career on a high as the team try to climb up the constructors' championship from their current position of ninth.

"We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years," added Famin.

"During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

"We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes."

What next for Ocon?

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater:

"It's difficult for Ocon. He's managed to a degree by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. If Wolff wanted to put him in that seat to replace Hamilton, that would have already happened. That's not going to happen.

"Is there a slight chance he could be in contention for the Audi seat, which is currently Sauber? There's an offer on the table for Carlos Sainz but he is caught between taking that option or maybe going to Williams, which over the past couple of weeks has emerged as a serious contender for Sainz. What he does will allow the other teams to make their decisions.

"Haas at the moment is Ocon's likeliest chance to stay in F1. He's one of a number of drivers in contention there. British teenager Oliver Bearman will almost certainly be driving at Haas next year, with Nico Hulkenberg leaving the team for Sauber and Audi.

"That would leave Valtteri Bottas, the current driver Kevin Magnussen or Ocon. If it's not that, then the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans would be the other option."

