Jamie Chadwick: British driver to start on pole position for Indy NXT race at Road America live on Sky Sports

Britain's Jamie Chadwick will start on pole position for the Indy NXT race at Road America, which is live on Sky Sports Mix on Sunday at 6.05pm.

Chadwick was claiming her maiden pole position in Indy NXT, which is a feeder series to IndyCar, and is just the third woman to achieve that feat.

In May, the 26-year-old became the first woman to stand on the podium in Indy NXT when she took third place at Indianapolis.

She will look to stand on the top step of the podium after Sunday's 20-lap race, which begins at 6.05 on Sky Sports Mix. Viewers with a Sky box can tune into Sky Sports Mix for free and can watch the IndyCar race at Road America at 8.30pm on the same channel.

"I'm so happy. We struggled a little bit this weekend chasing balance. When [team-mate) Louis [Foster] did the lap he did, I knew we would have a good car," said Chadwick.

"Track conditions improving, this is our shot in our group, as well. I really thought we could make the most of this opportunity. It's going to be a tough race, but I'm confident in what we can do."

Chadwick also launched a new initiative in an attempt to increase female participation in grassroots motorsport earlier this year.

The three-time W Series champion partnered with Daytona Motorsport in a year-long commitment to provide free karting and mentorship for girls.

She is the UK's most decorated active female motorsport driver, having dominated all three years of the W Series before crossing over to the fiercely-competitive Indy NXT series.

Chadwick is also part of F1 team Williams' driver academy, and is taking on a mentoring role with their F1 representative Lia Block this season in F1 Academy.

