Yuki Tsunoda: RB take up option to keep Japanese driver for 2025 Formula 1 season

Yuki Tsunoda will remain at RB for the 2025 Formula 1 season after the team took up an option to extend the Japanese driver's contract for a further year.

The 24-year-old's hopes of earning a promotion to Red Bull from the reigning constructors' champions' junior squad ended earlier this week when Sergio Perez was given a two-year extension to remain as Max Verstappen's team-mate.

Tsunoda never appeared to be seen as a serious candidate to drive for Red Bull in 2025, despite having made an extremely strong start to his fourth F1 campaign, comprehensively outperforming team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the process.

"I'm very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it's a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year," Tsunoda said in a statement.

"For that, I want to thank everyone at Red Bull and Honda who have played such an important role in my career and will continue to do so. The team has a big development project ahead and I'm excited to be part of it. It's great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid.

"We have already made clear progress this season and that really motivates me to always give my best and that's what I'll continue to do with VCARB. For the moment, I'm concentrating on the remaining races this season, with the aim of bringing home as many points as possible, always growing with the team, laying the groundwork to do even better next year!"

Mekies: Tsunoda progress 'simply phenomenal'

Given the lack of traction over possible progress for Tsunoda through the Red Bull ranks, he has been recently linked with a move away from the team.

Tsunoda came through Red Bull and RB engine supplier Honda's youth driver programme to reach F1, but the Japanese manufacturer will no longer supply the teams when the sport's regulations change in 2026.

Honda, who had initially said they were leaving F1, will instead supply rival team Aston Martin with engines, which had led to speculation over Tsunoda possibly joining the Silverstone-based squad in the future.

However, given the strength of his performances, it is unsurprising that RB have taken up their option to keep hold of Tsunoda for at least one more year.

RB team principal Laurent Mekies said: "I watched Yuki's progress in Formula 1 with interest even before I returned to Faenza and it's been impressive, year after year. The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race.

"There's no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player.

"We continue to get a better understanding of what he needs from us and vice versa, so we are progressing together, Yuki as a driver and the team, as Visa Cash App RB. We share the same ambitions, so there are several good reasons to continue our journey together. He still has a lot to give!"

What about Ricciardo?

In what remains an extremely fluid 2025 driver market with several seats to be filled, RB have yet to confirm who will drive alongside Tsunoda next season.

Ricciardo has so far failed to impress on his full-time return to F1 after replacing Nyck de Vries midway through last season.

With Red Bull junior Liam Lawson waiting in the wings after impressing when standing in after Ricciardo was injured last season, the team would appear to still be assessing their options.

RB chief executive Peter Bayer added: "Yuki is a graduate of both the Red Bull and Honda Junior Driver programmes and it's thanks to a good job from all parties that he's been able to reach his current level of performance.

"As the saying goes, 'never change a winning team', so we are delighted to confirm Yuki as part of our future. He is a valuable asset on and off the race track, as his engaging nature has made him very popular with fans around the world. We are excited that he is staying with us."

