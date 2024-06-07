Carlos Sainz: Williams boss James Vowles makes public pitch for outgoing Ferrari driver to make 'easy decision'

Williams boss James Vowles said it should be an "easy decision" for Carlos Sainz to join the team as he made a public pitch for the outgoing Ferrari driver.

Sainz has been Formula 1's most highly coveted free agent since the February announcement of Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster 2025 switch from Mercedes to Ferrari left the Spaniard without a drive for next season.

The three-time race winner was linked with a move to Red Bull, but the reigning constructors' champions have just given Sergio Perez a two-year contract extension to remain as Max Verstappen's team-mate, while Sainz is also understood not to be in the frame to replace Hamilton at Mercedes.

His remaining options are further down the current grid, with an offer from Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, having long been on the table, before Williams emerged as a surprise candidate to sign him in May.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, Vowles said: "Why Williams? There's a reason why I'm here. Williams isn't the same Williams it was three years ago. And by the definition of the fact that we are even talking to Carlos shows you that we've changed our approach.

"We want two world-class drivers to be a part of our stable going forward. We want the world to realise that we're here and we're serious. We're investing what it takes to be back at the front."

Alex Albon signed a long-term deal in May to remain with Williams, while Vowles' comments on Friday were the strongest indication yet that the team do not intend to keep Logan Sargeant beyond the end of 2024.

Vowles, who took over at Williams at the start of 2023, is confident his squad can be competitive when new regulations are introduced in 2026, with expectations boosted by high hopes for the Mercedes engine they will use.

"In 2026, we have one of the best power units, if not the best power unit, coming to our car," he said.

"We'll announce, shortly I hope, but there's around about 30 incredible people from other teams joining our organisation that we've been gathering across the last 12 months. The world is changing and someone like Carlos would feature very highly in that regard, in terms of the grand picture of where we are.

"Of course, the difference is he has the choice of whether he wants to come here or not, and that's his to make."

As to how well he believes his attempts to convince Sainz to join Williams are going, Vowles said: "It's hard to tell.

"I think he can see all the strengths. I think it's easy for me to say because I'm Williams and I wear the shirt, but I think it's an easy decision to come here. But it has to be his to make."

