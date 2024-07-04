Oliver Bearman: Haas sign British teenager on multi-year contract to start in 2025 Formula 1 season

British teenager Oliver Bearman will be a permanent fixture on the 2025 Formula 1 grid after signing a multi-year contract with Haas.

The 19-year-old Ferrari Academy driver made a hugely impressive F1 debut for the Italian team when standing in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

Bearman's signing with Haas had appeared likely since the team announced at the start of the season that he would feature in six practice sessions for them during the 2024 campaign, the third of which will take place at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

"It's hard to put into words just how much this means to me," Bearman said. "To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for Haas makes me so immensely proud.

"To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing what they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton and George Russell congratulate debutant Bearman after an impressive seventh place in the Ferrari

Bearman was signed to the Ferrari Driver Academy in November 2021, following the likes of current Scuderia driver Charles Leclerc in receiving practice outings for Haas through the teams' long-standing relationship.

Along with serving as a reserve driver for Ferrari during the 2024 F1 season, Bearman is competing in his second Formula 2 campaign.

He collected his first win of the season in the Sprint event in Austria last weekend, adding to the four victories he claimed for Prema Racing last year.

Prior to reaching the F2 grid in 2023, Bearman won the 2021 Italian F4 Championship and 2021 ADAC F4 Championship, and competed in the Formula 3 Championship in 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bearman sealed his first win of the year, triumphing in the F2 Sprint around the Red Bull Ring

"It's an exciting thing to be able to give a young driver as talented as Oliver Bearman his first full-time seat in Formula 1," Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said. "He's developed into an incredibly mature driver under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and the world saw that for themselves when he was called in at the last minute to compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"Oliver proved he was more than ready for the task, and we've seen that for ourselves running him in the Haas cars in our FP1 sessions over the past two seasons. We're looking forward to further developing him as a driver and reaping the benefits of his talent - both inside and outside of the car.

"Oliver's a great guy and a very welcome addition to the team when he joins us for the FP1 weekends. Now we know that relationship is going to be longer term, it's a positive thing for all concerned."

F1 2025 field Team Driver Driver Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell ??? Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll RB Yuki Tsunoda ??? Haas Oliver Bearman ??? Williams Alex Albon ??? Alpine Pierre Gasly ??? Sauber Nico Hulkenberg ???

Bearman's team-mate for the 2025 season has yet to be confirmed, with incumbent Kevin Magnussen fighting to remain at Haas, while Nico Hulkenberg has already agreed a deal to drive for Sauber in 2025, before the team transitions to Audi the following season.

Outgoing Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is among those to have been linked to Haas, while Sauber's Valtteri Bottas is also seeking a 2025 seat.

Confirmation of Bearman's signing leaves just six seats unconfirmed on the 2025 grid, with Mercedes, RB, Alpine, Williams, Sauber and Haas each having one to fill.

'Jeddah weekend one of the most important of my life'

While Bearman was already considered a hot prospect by many within F1, his reputation soared at March's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Sainz's illness left Ferrari needing a last-minute replacement.

Bearman's accomplished display, as he rose from 11th on the grid to finish seventh, marked him out as a future star and drew praise from all fellow drivers, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson takes a look at the best moments from Bearman's debut race for Ferrari

At the time, the likes of Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur insisted there was no pressure on Bearman, but the Brit now admits he knew just how crucial the opportunity was in terms of fast-tracking his journey to the F1 grid.

"It was one of the most important weekends of my life so far," Bearman told Sky Sports News. "It really accelerated my chances of getting to Formula 1. And I'm happy that it went well because those two hours of the race in Jeddah were two of the most important I've ever done.

"There was lots of stress, lots of pressure, lots of high expectations from myself. But that was a pivotal weekend and such a whirlwind of an experience.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Russell pay homage to Bearman

"I knew that the eyes were on me. There was no way of getting away from that. That was where most of the pressure came from because I knew that with a good performance I could really put myself in a position to get a seat for 2025. With a bad one, I could do the opposite.

"So it was a huge amount of pressure and of course they were all trying to tell me that I had nothing to prove, but I knew in the background everyone was watching, because this is the fairest evaluation of a driver - it's an F1 race. So it was tough to manage everything. I'm really glad it went well, well enough to get me a seat."

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule (all F1 sessions on Sky Showcase)

Image: The British Grand Prix takes place this Sunday live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase

Thursday July 4

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday July 5

8.35am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2.05pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

Saturday July 6

9.15am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: British GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 7

8:15am: F3 Feature Race

9:50am: F2 Feature Race

11:50am: Porsche Supercup

1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up

3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

6pm: Ted's Notebook

F1's summer triple-header concludes with the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime