F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling dominates Race One in Barcelona from Nerea Marti and Chloe Chambers

Britain's Abbi Pulling dominated the first F1 Academy race in Barcelona as she beat home driver Nerea Marti.

Pulling took his fourth consecutive win of the season to extend her lead in the championship to 58 points over Doriane Pin with a lights-to-flag victory.

The Alpine junior is also on pole position for the second race - live on Sky Sports F1 at 7.45am on Sunday.

Pulling went side by side down to Turn One with Marti and took the inside, which was as close as she got to losing the race.

The Safety Car appeared on the first lap when Maya Weug and Amna Al Qubasi collided at Turn Five, with the race only restarting on Lap 7.

The top five of Pulling, Marti, Chambers, Bianca Bustamante and Hamda Al Qubasi remained the same after the restart.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Britain's Jessica Edgar crossed the line in sixth but dropped to eighth due to a five-second time penalty for jumping the start.

Mercedes junior Pin stalled when getting off the line, falling to 12th on the first lap but recovered to seventh behind Emely de Heus.

Aston Martin representative Tina Hausmann struggled for pace and finished ninth, with Lia Block rounding out the top 10.

Image: F1 Academy Race One Result

Sky Sports F1's live Spanish GP schedule

Sunday June 23

7.45am: F1 Academy Race 2

9am: F3 Feature Race

10.30am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

Formula 1 heads back to Europe as the championship moves on to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and the start of a triple-header. Watch every session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime