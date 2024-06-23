F1 Academy: Chloe Chambers beats Abbi Pulling to claim maiden series win at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Chloe Chambers claimed her maiden F1 Academy win with a stunning drive in the second race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

American Chambers started from second but a superb launch off the line saw her blitz past Britain's Abbi Pulling on the run down to Turn One.

From there, the Haas-affiliated driver romped to victory and won by 6.6 seconds from Pulling, who fended off a late challenge from Hamda Al Qubaisi.

"It feels amazing," Chambers said. "I don't know how to explain it. I worked at this all year and we are only before the halfway point of the season, so to get it this early is a big boost for my confidence.

"I think the rest of this season has even more wins in store and I can't wait to see what happens.

"Yesterday my start wasn't great but today I put my focus into the start. I was able to get into the lead, which was the best-case scenario for me, so really happy with that.

"It made my life easier being out in front with tyre degradation and I managed the tyres as best as I could and got the fastest lap early in the run, then managed it from there and continually pulled a gap to Abbi behind.

"It looked like an entertaining race, looking at the TV screens around the track. I learned that trick from Fernando [Alonso]!"

Pulling, who won the first race in Spain, initially put Chambers under pressure in the early stages but began to struggle with tyre degradation as Nerea Marti, Al Qubaisi and Dorianne Pin converged in the fight for second.

Al Qubaisi made a great move to get by Marti on Lap 12 as overtaking proved difficult at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and went on to secure her first F1 Academy podium.

Mercedes junior Pin had started third but another poor launch for a second consecutive day meant she dropped to sixth on the first lap and she was only able to recover to fifth place.

Lia Block had her best result of the season with sixth after Bianca Bustamante received a five-second time penalty for a jump start.

Tina Hausmann was eighth, Lola Lovinfosse finished ninth and Emely de Heus completed the top 10.

