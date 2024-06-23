Lewis Hamilton explains 'big boost' of F1 podium return at Spanish GP and overtake that upset Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton admitted it was a "big boost" to end his Formula 1 podium drought at the Spanish GP but said Mercedes still needed "all hands on deck" to maintain their recent level of improvement.

F1's most serial podium finisher had not finished in the top three positions of a grand prix for 12 races - the longest drought of his career - but an accomplished drive at Barcelona on Sunday saw him overcome a difficult start to the race to register his 198th rostrum appearance.

Hamilton's drive included impressive overtakes on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and, with 15 laps to go, team-mate George Russell, who he had dropped behind when the sister Mercedes had catapulted into the lead at the start.

Asked about the significance of the result for him and the team after a difficult year so far, Hamilton said: "Yes, big boost to finally get a good result.

"It's been a minute since I've been up here in the race. So a huge, huge thank you to the team who have done an amazing job to… Just with all the processes through the race weekend, but particularly everyone back at the factory for working so hard the extra-long hours to bring components to the car. and we're slowly getting closer.

"I mean last year we were very fast here, but you have to take it with a pinch of salt, but obviously the last couple of races we've also been relatively competitive.

"So I think we have closed the gap a little bit but we still have a good couple of tenths to try and find. So we've just got to have all hands on deck and keep pushing."

A series of consistent car upgrades have improved Mercedes' fortunes in recent races and at the last two events they have been ahead of Ferrari, who started the year as Red Bull's closest challengers and remain second in the Constructors' Championships.

But Red Bull and McLaren remain a further step ahead, as evidenced by Sunday's race.

"We're definitely getting more consistent," said Hamilton.

"And if I can just get my qualifying to be like this weekend, then it makes the Sunday so much easier. Also, if you get a good start.

"But my Saturdays have been so bad for the last, like, 15 races. So it's good to have a clean weekend. And hopefully, this puts us in a good position to challenge in the next few races."

Hamilton reacts to Sainz's 'ran me off' claim

After pitting later than Sainz at the first stops, Hamilton had to pass the Ferrari on track and did so with a bold, but well-judged, move down the inside of his rival on lap 19 into Turn One.

The two cars made light contact, with Sainz taking to the run-off area. The Spaniard then claimed over team radio that Hamilton had "ran me off".

Convinced Hamilton's move was incorrect by the letter-of-the-law, Sainz told Sky Sports F1 afterwards: "I think he ran me off the track. Then we can consider whether it's hard racing or it's legal.

"If you follow the rule book as it's written exactly then I don't think it was legal but if you ask me as a racer, I think it was a tough move.

"But I'm just using the rulebook obviously given that I also got a penalty for that in Miami. So just trying to search consistency with the way the rules are applied and just making sure I was transmitting that to the FIA."

Image: Lewis Hamilton recorded his first podium for 12 races in Barcelona

For his part, Hamilton said the move felt fair and "pretty awesome to me".

"I think it was clean," said the Briton, who is replacing Sainz at Ferrari next year.

"Ultimately, he didn't fully cover the inside line. He left the door open, which I went for.

"A late move alongside him. I think we were wheel to wheel. He was still on the track, so I left him space, as much as I could."

