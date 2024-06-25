 Skip to content
Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver would 'look good in silver' according to Mercedes chief Ola Kallenius

Max Verstappen had a Red Bull contract until the end of 2028; Verstappen's future at Red Bull was in doubt earlier this year after off-track tension; watch every session of the Sprint weekend in Austria this week live on Sky Sports F1, with Sprint Qualifying on Friday

Tuesday 25 June 2024 06:16, UK

Mercedes chief Ola Kallenius says Max Verstappen would "look good in silver" after the team made it clear they still want to sign the Red Bull driver.

Since Lewis Hamilton announced he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of next year, Mercedes have talked up Verstappen, who has a contract with Red Bull until 2028.

Verstappen, who won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, has consistently made it clear he wants to be in the fastest car and in the "right environment".

It appears the most decisive factor in the 26-year-old's F1 future is which team he thinks will be best placed when the new 2026 regulations begin, as the pecking order will almost certainly change.

"The best driver wants to have the best car. And that's our job, to bring the best package together," Kallenius told Sky Germany.

"The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. New order with new rules. That's also an opportunity. Who knows.

"But I think Max would look good in silver, wouldn't he?"

F1 2025 field

Team Driver Driver
Red Bull Max Verstappen ???
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell ???
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
RB ??? ???
Haas ??? ???
Williams Alex Albon ???
Alpine ??? ???
Sauber Nico Hulkenberg ???

Wolff: No Mercedes talks with Verstappen

Toto Wolff previously stated "no team principal wouldn't do handstands" to sign the Verstappen and that he was "waiting" to see how the driver market develops.

Sky Sports News understands 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the leading candidate to take over Hamilton's seat, with Verstappen still an outside target.

However, Wolff says Mercedes are not in contact with Verstappen over a shock move.

"No, there's no talks taking place at that stage because I think we need to look at ourselves and on improving the car," he said.

Teenager Antonelli has been testing Mercedes' 2021 and 2022 cars this year, as well as competing in Formula 2.

Antonelli is highly rated after he won multiple junior single-seater titles at the first time of asking since stepping up from karts to racing cars in 2021.

Who is Andrea Kimi Antonelli?

  • Antonelli is from Bologna, Italy
  • He is just 17 years old
  • Mercedes signed him to their junior programme in 2019
  • Antonelli was dominant in karting
  • In 2022, he won the Italian and German F4 championships in his rookie campaign
  • In 2023, he claimed the Formula Regional Middle East and European titles
  • Antonelli skipped F3 and is competing in F2 with the Prema team, where he is team-mates with Britain's Oliver Bearman

At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May, Hamilton was asked whether Sainz would be a good fit for Mercedes but responded by saying his preference would be Antonelli.

Wolff has indicated Mercedes won't announce who will drive alongside George Russell before the summer break in August.

"No driver decision has been made. I said we want to keep this decision as long as possible because who knows what will happen," he said.

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 27
12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 28
7.50am: F3 Practice
9am: F2 Practice
11am: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)
12.55pm: F3 Qualifying
1.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3pm: Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)*

Saturday June 29
8.25am: F3 Sprint
10am: Austrian GP Sprint (race starts at 11am)*
12.25pm: F2 Sprint
2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 30
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*
2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*
4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*
5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's triple-header continues at the Austrian Grand Prix this coming week - with the Sprint format returning at the Red Bull Ring. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's big race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime

