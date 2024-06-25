Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver would 'look good in silver' according to Mercedes chief Ola Kallenius

Max Verstappen had a Red Bull contract until the end of 2028; Verstappen's future at Red Bull was in doubt earlier this year after off-track tension; watch every session of the Sprint weekend in Austria this week live on Sky Sports F1, with Sprint Qualifying on Friday
Mercedes chief Ola Kallenius says Max Verstappen would "look good in silver" after the team made it clear they still want to sign the Red Bull driver.
Since Lewis Hamilton announced he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of next year, Mercedes have talked up Verstappen, who has a contract with Red Bull until 2028.
Verstappen, who won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, has consistently made it clear he wants to be in the fastest car and in the "right environment".
It appears the most decisive factor in the 26-year-old's F1 future is which team he thinks will be best placed when the new 2026 regulations begin, as the pecking order will almost certainly change.
"The best driver wants to have the best car. And that's our job, to bring the best package together," Kallenius told Sky Germany.
"The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. New order with new rules. That's also an opportunity. Who knows.
"But I think Max would look good in silver, wouldn't he?"
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|???
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|???
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|RB
|???
|???
|Haas
|???
|???
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|???
|Alpine
|???
|???
|Sauber
|Nico Hulkenberg
|???
Toto Wolff previously stated "no team principal wouldn't do handstands" to sign the Verstappen and that he was "waiting" to see how the driver market develops.
Sky Sports News understands 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the leading candidate to take over Hamilton's seat, with Verstappen still an outside target.
However, Wolff says Mercedes are not in contact with Verstappen over a shock move.
"No, there's no talks taking place at that stage because I think we need to look at ourselves and on improving the car," he said.
Teenager Antonelli has been testing Mercedes' 2021 and 2022 cars this year, as well as competing in Formula 2.
Antonelli is highly rated after he won multiple junior single-seater titles at the first time of asking since stepping up from karts to racing cars in 2021.
At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May, Hamilton was asked whether Sainz would be a good fit for Mercedes but responded by saying his preference would be Antonelli.
Wolff has indicated Mercedes won't announce who will drive alongside George Russell before the summer break in August.
"No driver decision has been made. I said we want to keep this decision as long as possible because who knows what will happen," he said.
