Lewis Hamilton: Charles Leclerc opens up on impeding arrival of new team-mate at Ferrari in 2025

Charles Leclerc has told Sky Sports he is relishing the "huge opportunity" of being team-mate to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in the 2025 season.

Little over six months before Hamilton swaps Mercedes silver for Ferrari red in arguably F1's biggest-ever transfer move, Leclerc - who has forged a friendship with his next team-mate during his time in the sport - says he is "really looking forward" to pitting himself against the seven-time world champion.

"Lewis is the most successful driver in F1 history and for me to be able to drive the same car as Lewis is, first, a huge opportunity to learn from the best ever, as well as a huge motivation to show what I'm capable of," said Leclerc in an interview with Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes.

"So, I'm really excited about this new challenge.

"And we have a great relationship as well. I have so much respect for Lewis and everything he has achieved and it's definitely going to be a big moment of my career to be against Lewis, obviously working together to bring Ferrari back on top.

"It will be incredible to see where I am compared to Lewis."

Leclerc, who is considered by some in the sport to be F1's fastest driver over a single lap, added: "We all have our specialities; we all have our strengths and weaknesses. Obviously, in the case of Lewis, I'm pretty sure that there are very few weaknesses, but I can definitely learn from his strengths, so it's going to be super interesting."

The 2025 Ferrari team-mates have regularly been seen talking to each other on drivers' parades ahead of races so far this season.

Image: Hamilton and Leclerc in conversation with Valtteri Bottas on the driver parade in Canada

Asked what they have been discussing, Leclerc replied: "It's mixed. Maybe a little bit about just the way it is now with Ferrari and where we are at, but this is a very little part of our discussions because obviously he's still 100 per cent focused on his season this year in Mercedes, so we cannot exchange about everything yet, of course.

"But just in preparation of next year maybe on our common passions which are design and fashion in general.

"But then I think 80 or 90 per cent of what we speak about is more about private stuff and just about how life is going, music and all of these kinds of things, which is always nice."

Hamilton: No regrets over Ferrari move amid Mercedes gains

Ferrari currently sit second to world champions Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, two places ahead of Hamilton's current team Mercedes, and have won two races so far this season.

However, last month's Monaco GP - which Leclerc won impressively - aside, Ferrari have otherwise been supplanted by McLaren as Red Bull's nearest challengers, while they have also been outperformed by an improving Mercedes at the last two events too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Harry Benjamin believes Lewis Hamilton has rediscovered his 'mojo' after securing his first podium of the season in Spain. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now.

That latter turnaround led to Hamilton being asked after last Sunday's Spanish GP - where he claimed his first podium finish of the season - whether he was having second thoughts about his move to Italy.

"No, not at all," said Hamilton.

"I mean, firstly, I love Mercedes. I've been with Mercedes since I was 13 and I'll always be a fan and supporter of Mercedes. And my job this year, right now, is to work as hard as I can with the crew that I have, with the people back at the factory to try and move and develop the car in the right direction.

"And so ultimately, whatever course and trajectory the team is on for next year, for example, there are things that I've hopefully been a part of and be proud of being a part of.

"My job will start next year at the other team who I think are doing a great job. I think they've had a couple of difficult races, but let's not forget they had a race win in Monaco.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the 360 onboard camera as Lewis Hamilton pushed past Carlos Sainz to take P6 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"I can't tell you what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they're in today. But they did bring an upgrade here, and I think they are definitely progressing, but it doesn't make me second guess my decision at all."

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 27

12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 28

7.50am: F3 Practice

9am: F2 Practice

11am: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)*

Saturday June 29

8.25am: F3 Sprint

10am: Austrian GP Sprint (race starts at 11am)*

12.25pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 30

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's triple-header continues at the Austrian Grand Prix this coming week - with the Sprint format returning at the Red Bull Ring. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's big race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime