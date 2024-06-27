Pierre Gasly: Alpine driver signs new multi-year contract beyond 2025 Formula 1 season

Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension to stay at Alpine until at least the end of the 2026 F1 season.

Gasly joined Alpine at the start of 2023 and will have a new team-mate next year as Esteban Ocon is leaving the team at the end of the season.

Alpine have not confirmed who will be alongside Gasly, who has signed a "long-term" contract with the team for the 2025 "season and beyond" ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1.

"I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision," said Gasly.

"I've been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. While on-track it's been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere. I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking.

"There is a lot of potential in this team's personnel and resources. I'm excited for what is to come in the future and right now I'm focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances."

Alpine are currently enduring a difficult 2024 season and sit seventh in the Constructors' Championship on eight points.

The team have been in a period of off-track upheaval over the past 12 months, with a number of senior management changes, and reports earlier this month suggested they may even be considering abandoning their own works engine for F1's new rules in 2026.

However, Ocon and Gasly have finished ninth and 10th at the last two races as the team show continuing signs of improvement.

Flavio Briatore, the outfit's former title-winning team boss, has also returned to Enstone as executive advisor with his remit including the driver market.

"The extension of Pierre's contract with the team is very pleasing. He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track," said team principal Bruno Famin.

"For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration. While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package.

"We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre's team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table."

In recent days, Alpine have been linked with a late move for free agent Carlos Sainz, while reserve Jack Doohan, Sauber pair Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, and Mercedes' Mick Schumacher, who races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, are also thought to be in the running for the second seat.

Alpine have confirmed that Doohan and Schumacher will test their 2022 car at Paul Ricard next week.

F1 2025 field Team Driver Driver Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell ??? Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll RB Yuki Tsunoda ??? Alpine Pierre Gasly ??? Haas ??? ??? Williams Alex Albon ??? Sauber Nico Hulkenberg ???

