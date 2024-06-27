Lewis Hamilton says he will continue providing 'fire' on track after ending long F1 podium drought

Lewis Hamilton says his strong drive to a first podium of the season at last week's Spanish GP underlined that the "fire" inside him is still there and has vowed to "keep it blazing" as Mercedes bid to continue their recent renaissance.

After enduring a disappointing opening third to his final season at Mercedes, Hamilton finally returned to F1's podium for the first time since last October on Sunday in a Barcelona drive which included impressive overtakes on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Silver Arrows team-mate George Russell.

Four days on and now in Austria preparing for this weekend's race at the Red Bull Ring, Hamilton said in reflection on Barcelona: "It feels good to have races like that.

"Sometimes you don't get to have a race like that where you get to have your elbows out and have some really fun and challenging overtakes, but that was a really fun one for me.

"Barcelona always puts up a good race and it's been a strong one for me for many years. We all need good days like that in our lives just to remind us that it's still there.

"The fire is definitely there and just need to continue to supply it and keep it blazing."

Hamilton's third place in Spain followed on from Russell achieving the team's first 2024 podium at the previous race in Canada, on a weekend in which the younger Briton also claimed his first pole position of the year.

Mercedes, who have outperformed Ferrari at the last two events, have brought a succession of judicious updates to their W15 car in recent races to successfully close the gap on the front of the field.

"Probably just the whole team is, not necessarily on a high, but there's a great energy within the team that we finally have the direction that we need to be working towards," added Hamilton.

"People in the factory definitely have a spring in their step and for me, for sure, it feels good to be back in competitive position.

"I just want to continue it, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves for sure."

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 27

12.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 28

7.50am: F3 Practice

9am: F2 Practice

11am: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)*

Saturday June 29

8.25am: F3 Sprint

10am: Austrian GP Sprint (race starts at 11am)*

12.25pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 30

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's triple-header continues at the Austrian Grand Prix this coming week - with the Sprint format returning at the Red Bull Ring. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's big race at 2pm.